BOXX Showcases Data Science Workstation and Other Solutions at GTC

AUSTIN, Texas and SAN JOSE, Calif., March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today announced that it will demonstrate the APEXX W3 data science workstation inside BOXX booth #520 at the GPU Technology Conference (GTC). Featuring up to four dual slot NVIDIA® Quadro RTX™ GPUs and other innovative features, APEXX W3 is designed to accelerate high performance computing applications. GTC, held March 18-21 in San Jose, is the premier AI and deep learning event, providing attendees with training, insights, and direct access to experts from NVIDIA and other leading organizations.

“BOXX is helping expand the boundaries of what is possible in machine learning with purpose-built, NVIDIA-powered workstations designed to deliver faster time-to-insight,” said BOXX VP of Marketing Bill Leasure. “We’re the only hardware manufacturer in the world with an end-to-end, multi-GPU data science portfolio that includes BOXX workstations, as well as the NVIDIA DGX Station and DGX-1.”

APEXX W3, available with an Intel® Xeon® W-series processor, is ideal for data scientists, enabling deep learning development at the user’s desk side. Remarkably quiet and capable of supporting up to four NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPUs, the workstation helps users rapidly iterate and test code prior to large-scale DL deployments while also being ideal for GPU-accelerated rendering. Configured to each user’s workload and business goals, W3 combines the power of NVIDIA GPUs with the customer’s choice of RAPIDS and other pre-installed software stacks in one robust, readily-deployable solution.

“Today’s data science problems demand a dramatic increase in the scale of data as well as the computational power required to process it,” said Bob Pette, Vice President, Professional Visualization, NVIDIA. “With the NVIDIA-powered APEXX W3, scientists have both the tools and the power to wrangle, prep, train, and deploy models quickly and accurately.”

At GTC, APEXX W3 joins the NVIDIA DGX Station , the world’s first personal supercomputer for leading-edge AI development, powered by four NVIDIA Tesla® V100 accelerator cards. Additional workstation demos include the APEXX Enigma S3 featuring a 9th gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor overclocked to 5.1GHz. Offering all the features of the BOXX flagship APEXX S3, Enigma accelerates professional CAD and 3D, and as an added bonus, delivers optimal support for multi-GPU tasks. Supporting a wider range of GPUs and backed by a 1000 watt power supply, Enigma is configurable with two full-size GPUs (like the NVIDIA Quadro RTX) and equipped with a motherboard that offers full bandwidth dual x16 PCIe lanes (twice as many as S3) accelerating GPU performance and functionality.

BOXX GTC demos are rounded out by the GoBOXX MXL mobile workstation, a true desktop replacement featuring a desktop-class, 9th gen Intel Core i7 and NVIDIA Quadro GPU for demanding 3D content and VR deployment. Not present at GTC, but also available from BOXX, is the NVIDIA DGX-1 , a system powered by eight NVIDIA Tesla™ V100 or P100 accelerator cards. DGX-1 allows data scientists to fast-track initiatives and gain insights in hours instead of weeks or months. All demos will be hosted by experienced BOXX engineers and performance specialists.

“At BOXX, we not only know our hardware, but also use many of the same software applications as our customers and understand the challenges of professional data science applications,” said Leasure. “This expertise allows us to guide you through the process, answer your questions, and custom configure solutions that will maximize productivity and lower the cost of your data science projects.”

For further information and pricing on the APEXX W3, NVIDIA DGX Station and DGX-1, contact a BOXX sales consultant in the US at 1-877-877-2699. Learn more about BOXX systems, finance options, and how to contact worldwide resellers, by visiting www.boxx.com . For dedicated, multi-GPU, cloud-based deep learning solutions, contact the BOXX-owned Cirrascale Cloud Services at (888) 942-3800 or visit https://www.cirrascale.cloud .

