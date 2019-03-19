19/03/2019 00:30:00

BOXX Showcases Data Science Workstation and Other Solutions at GTC

AUSTIN, Texas and SAN JOSE, Calif., March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today announced that it will demonstrate the APEXX W3 data science workstation inside BOXX booth #520 at the GPU Technology Conference (GTC). Featuring up to four dual slot NVIDIA® Quadro RTX™ GPUs and other innovative features, APEXX W3 is designed to accelerate high performance computing applications. GTC, held March 18-21 in San Jose, is the premier AI and deep learning event, providing attendees with training, insights, and direct access to experts from NVIDIA and other leading organizations. 

“BOXX is helping expand the boundaries of what is possible in machine learning with purpose-built, NVIDIA-powered workstations designed to deliver faster time-to-insight,” said BOXX VP of Marketing Bill Leasure. “We’re the only hardware manufacturer in the world with an end-to-end, multi-GPU data science portfolio that includes BOXX workstations, as well as the NVIDIA DGX Station and DGX-1.”

APEXX W3, available with an Intel® Xeon® W-series processor, is ideal for data scientists, enabling deep learning development at the user’s desk side. Remarkably quiet and capable of supporting up to four NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPUs, the workstation helps users rapidly iterate and test code prior to large-scale DL deployments while also being ideal for GPU-accelerated rendering. Configured to each user’s workload and business goals, W3 combines the power of NVIDIA GPUs with the customer’s choice of RAPIDS and other pre-installed software stacks in one robust, readily-deployable solution.

“Today’s data science problems demand a dramatic increase in the scale of data as well as the computational power required to process it,” said Bob Pette, Vice President, Professional Visualization, NVIDIA. “With the NVIDIA-powered APEXX W3, scientists have both the tools and the power to wrangle, prep, train, and deploy models quickly and accurately.”

At GTC, APEXX W3 joins the NVIDIA DGX Station, the world’s first personal supercomputer for leading-edge AI development, powered by four NVIDIA Tesla® V100 accelerator cards. Additional workstation demos include the APEXX Enigma S3 featuring a 9th gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor overclocked to 5.1GHz. Offering all the features of the BOXX flagship APEXX S3, Enigma accelerates professional CAD and 3D, and as an added bonus, delivers optimal support for multi-GPU tasks. Supporting a wider range of GPUs and backed by a 1000 watt power supply, Enigma is configurable with two full-size GPUs (like the NVIDIA Quadro RTX) and equipped with a motherboard that offers full bandwidth dual x16 PCIe lanes (twice as many as S3) accelerating GPU performance and functionality.

BOXX GTC demos are rounded out by the GoBOXX MXL mobile workstation, a true desktop replacement featuring a desktop-class, 9th gen Intel Core i7 and NVIDIA Quadro GPU for demanding 3D content and VR deployment. Not present at GTC, but also available from BOXX, is the NVIDIA DGX-1, a system powered by eight NVIDIA Tesla™ V100 or P100 accelerator cards. DGX-1 allows data scientists to fast-track initiatives and gain insights in hours instead of weeks or months. All demos will be hosted by experienced BOXX engineers and performance specialists.

“At BOXX, we not only know our hardware, but also use many of the same software applications as our customers and understand the challenges of professional data science applications,” said Leasure. “This expertise allows us to guide you through the process, answer your questions, and custom configure solutions that will maximize productivity and lower the cost of your data science projects.”

For further information and pricing on the APEXX W3, NVIDIA DGX Station and DGX-1, contact a BOXX sales consultant in the US at 1-877-877-2699. Learn more about BOXX systems, finance options, and how to contact worldwide resellers, by visiting www.boxx.com. For dedicated, multi-GPU, cloud-based deep learning solutions, contact the BOXX-owned Cirrascale Cloud Services at (888) 942-3800 or visit https://www.cirrascale.cloud .

About BOXX Technologies

BOXX is the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers for engineering, product design, architecture, visual effects, animation, deep learning, and more. For 23 years, BOXX has combined record-setting performance, speed, and reliability with unparalleled industry knowledge to become the trusted choice of creative professionals worldwide. For more information, visit www.boxx.com .

Contact:

John Vondrak

BOXX Technologies

jvondrak@boxx.com

5128523326

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98460594-24bb-45e4-9db1-f3704cbb4f57

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2f1dffd-a9cf-4840-b1d0-7fe7b8fc43ab

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
13 Mar
 
Skam dig selv. Jeg synes faktisk dit udsagn er urimeligt. Vedkommende har i god tro købt lidt aktier..
15
12 Mar
DANSKE
Finans bringer i dag en liste over de højest gagerede bankfolk i EU   5000 tjener over 1 mio.€ (hera..
15
18 Mar
GOMX
SAS's emmision overtegnet så de regner med 15MUSD i provenu samlet - godt nyt for GOMSpace hvis de k..
14
14 Mar
BA
Elliot.Blot for info så har jeg cirka 14.000 timer på 737 serien og der er altid problemer når en ty..
14
14 Mar
DANSKE
Danske Bank er sværd at værdiansætte set i forhold til den situation som Danske Bank befinder sig i...
12
13 Mar
ZEAL
Der er nogle enkelt punkter som jeg har noteret mig under læsningen af Årsrapporten 2018 samt de sen..
12
18 Mar
BAVA
For mig virker det ret underligt at udmelding fra FDA om ydereligere 3mdr mere behandlingstid bliver..
11
15 Mar
PNDORA
Det forhold, at Pandora på trods af negativ analyse fra Carnegie og udbetaling af udbytte har holdt ..
11
13 Mar
VELO
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/organ-transplantation-market-to-ascent-exponentially-at-98..
11
12 Mar
NOVO-B
Novo er nu tæt på et pas på område for de kortsigetede. Så jeg vil være OBS på, om købssignalerne æn..
11

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CP Kelco Launches New Global Brand and Website Focused on “Unlocking Nature-Powered Success”
2
UPDATE – JLL Leverages Procurement for Value Driver in Global Digital Transformation Powered by JAGGAER Spend Management Solutions
3
AzurRx BioPharma Announces Presentation on Its Positive Phase II Data in MS1819-SD in Chronic Pancreatitis at the 2019 Digestive Disease Week Conference
4
HPV Vaccine Mandate Ill-Advised, States Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)
5
Breaking News-Henrietta Lacks, LLC, & .Com and Dr. Keenan Cofield, their Founder/CEO Just Updated their New Henrietta Lacks, LLC and Hela Cell-Legal Defense Fund-GoFundMe Page

Latest news

01:23
Global Gaming Secures USD $5.6M Financing from Alpha Blue Ocean
00:40
Bonso Electronics Announces Annual General Meeting Results
00:30
BOXX Showcases Data Science Workstation and Other Solutions at GTC
00:27
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Wayfair Inc. (W) and Encourages Wayfair Investors to Contact the Firm
00:02
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Eventbrite, Inc. Investors
00:02
NVIDIA Teams with Amazon Web Services to Bring AI to Millions of Connected Devices
18 Mar
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of EverQuote, Inc. Investors
18 Mar
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages PTE Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 March 2019 01:41:00
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-03-19 02:41:00 - 2019-03-19 01:41:00 - 1000 - Website: OKAY