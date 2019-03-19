19/03/2019 00:27:40

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Wayfair Inc. (W) and Encourages Wayfair Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W).

On January 10, 2019, a complaint was filed alleging that between August 2, 2018 and October 31, 2018, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Wayfair’s business and prospects, including that Wayfair had been experiencing significantly diminished demand for its online product offerings and had significantly increased advertising spending to grow sales.

If you are a long term stockholder of Wayfair, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Wayfair please go to https://bespc.com/w/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

