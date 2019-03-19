Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Wayfair Inc. (W) and Encourages Wayfair Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W).

On January 10, 2019, a complaint was filed alleging that between August 2, 2018 and October 31, 2018, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Wayfair’s business and prospects, including that Wayfair had been experiencing significantly diminished demand for its online product offerings and had significantly increased advertising spending to grow sales.

