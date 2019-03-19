Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages PTE Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE). Our investigation concerns whether PolarityTE has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On March 18, 2019, PolarityTE disclosed that “[o]n March 4, 2019, we obtained from the SEC a copy of the formal order of investigation of the Company and its affiliates with respect to possible violations of the federal securities laws, including, among other things, the anti-fraud provisions of the Securities Act and the Exchange Act with respect to the Company’s public disclosures, the beneficial ownership reporting provisions of the Exchange Act and the anti-price manipulation provisions of the Exchange Act.”

On this news, PolarityTE’s share price fell over 15%, closing at $13.05 on March 18, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired PolarityTE shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into PolarityTE Inc., please go to https://www.bespc.com/pte/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com .

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com www.bespc.com