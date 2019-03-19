18/03/2019 23:56:36

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages PTE Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE). Our investigation concerns whether PolarityTE has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On March 18, 2019, PolarityTE disclosed that “[o]n March 4, 2019, we obtained from the SEC a copy of the formal order of investigation of the Company and its affiliates with respect to possible violations of the federal securities laws, including, among other things, the anti-fraud provisions of the Securities Act and the Exchange Act with respect to the Company’s public disclosures, the beneficial ownership reporting provisions of the Exchange Act and the anti-price manipulation provisions of the Exchange Act.”

On this news, PolarityTE’s share price fell over 15%, closing at $13.05 on March 18, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired PolarityTE shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into PolarityTE Inc., please go to https://www.bespc.com/pte/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
13 Mar
 
Skam dig selv. Jeg synes faktisk dit udsagn er urimeligt. Vedkommende har i god tro købt lidt aktier..
15
12 Mar
DANSKE
Finans bringer i dag en liste over de højest gagerede bankfolk i EU   5000 tjener over 1 mio.€ (hera..
15
18 Mar
GOMX
SAS's emmision overtegnet så de regner med 15MUSD i provenu samlet - godt nyt for GOMSpace hvis de k..
14
14 Mar
BA
Elliot.Blot for info så har jeg cirka 14.000 timer på 737 serien og der er altid problemer når en ty..
14
14 Mar
DANSKE
Danske Bank er sværd at værdiansætte set i forhold til den situation som Danske Bank befinder sig i...
12
13 Mar
ZEAL
Der er nogle enkelt punkter som jeg har noteret mig under læsningen af Årsrapporten 2018 samt de sen..
12
18 Mar
BAVA
For mig virker det ret underligt at udmelding fra FDA om ydereligere 3mdr mere behandlingstid bliver..
11
15 Mar
PNDORA
Det forhold, at Pandora på trods af negativ analyse fra Carnegie og udbetaling af udbytte har holdt ..
11
13 Mar
VELO
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/organ-transplantation-market-to-ascent-exponentially-at-98..
11
12 Mar
NOVO-B
Novo er nu tæt på et pas på område for de kortsigetede. Så jeg vil være OBS på, om købssignalerne æn..
11

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CP Kelco Launches New Global Brand and Website Focused on “Unlocking Nature-Powered Success”
2
UPDATE – JLL Leverages Procurement for Value Driver in Global Digital Transformation Powered by JAGGAER Spend Management Solutions
3
AzurRx BioPharma Announces Presentation on Its Positive Phase II Data in MS1819-SD in Chronic Pancreatitis at the 2019 Digestive Disease Week Conference
4
HPV Vaccine Mandate Ill-Advised, States Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)
5
Breaking News-Henrietta Lacks, LLC, & .Com and Dr. Keenan Cofield, their Founder/CEO Just Updated their New Henrietta Lacks, LLC and Hela Cell-Legal Defense Fund-GoFundMe Page

Latest news

01:23
Global Gaming Secures USD $5.6M Financing from Alpha Blue Ocean
01:11
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Revlon, Inc. (REV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages REV Investors to Contact the Firm
00:40
Bonso Electronics Announces Annual General Meeting Results
00:30
BOXX Showcases Data Science Workstation and Other Solutions at GTC
00:27
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Wayfair Inc. (W) and Encourages Wayfair Investors to Contact the Firm
00:02
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Eventbrite, Inc. Investors
00:02
NVIDIA Teams with Amazon Web Services to Bring AI to Millions of Connected Devices
18 Mar
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of EverQuote, Inc. Investors
18 Mar
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages PTE Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 March 2019 01:41:08
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-03-19 02:41:08 - 2019-03-19 01:41:08 - 1000 - Website: OKAY