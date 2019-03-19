19/03/2019 19:28:23

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of HFF, Inc. (HF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages HF Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of HFF, Inc. (NYSE: HF) on behalf of stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (NYSE: JLL).

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on March 19, 2019 and valued at $2 billion, HFF stockholders will receive $24.63 in cash and 0.1505 shares of Jones Lang for each share of HFF common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether HFF and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own HFF shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of HFF please go to https://bespc.com/hf/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

