19/03/2019 18:22:21

BRP Appoints Dan Galbraith as Chief Operating Officer

Tampa, FL, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baldwin Risk Partners (BRP), a Tampa-headquartered insurance distribution and consulting holding company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Galbraith as Chief Operating Officer.

Galbraith joins BRP with more than 15 years’ proven experience in operational and sales success across multiple business lines. He comes to BRP from Stericycle where he served as Senior Vice President of Sales for their North America Compliance Services Businesses; his responsibilities included Shred-it, Healthcare Compliance Services, Environmental Waste Services and their Expert\Recall Business.  Galbraith started his career at Cintas Corporation where he held progressing operations and sales leadership roles across their business lines.

“Dan’s experience in building world-class sales organizations will be instrumental as we continue to build a national insurance brokerage and consulting platform,” explains Trevor Baldwin, BRP President. “At BRP our growth and success are driven by our Powered by People approach and stakeholder-first mindset. Dan’s enthusiasm for developing leaders and building teams is a natural fit for our culture and growth strategy.”

As Chief Operating Officer, Galbraith will be responsible for operational excellence across BRP.

“BRP is at a very exciting time in its history,” said Galbraith. “I feel incredibly honored to join the BRP family and the ranks of such talented colleagues who are fueling the industry innovation with their deep expertise and passion for delivering an exceptional client experience.”

In 2017, BRP partnered with firms across Florida in Bradenton, DeLand, Destin and Orlando. In 2018, BRP continued to partner with firms across Florida and expanded its footprint across the southeast, including the Texas, Alabama and Georgia markets. BRP was recently ranked the 43rd largest Independent Insurance Broker in the United States by Insurance Journal and has been consistently ranked as a best place to work in the country for their thriving culture.

Dan Galbraith can be reached at dan.galbraith@baldwinriskpartners.com.

###

 

About Baldwin Risk Partners

BRP is an award-winning entrepreneur owned and inspired insurance distribution holding company delivering solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. BRP supports our Partners, clients, colleagues, insurers, and communities through the deployment of best in class resources and capital to drive organic and partnership growth. Together with our partner firms, we are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance, and employee benefits.  Our growth path includes increased geographic representation across the U.S., expanded client value propositions and new lines of insurance to meet the needs of evolving lifestyles, business risks, and healthcare funding. This year, BRP was ranked the # 3 Fastest Growing Broker by Business Insurance. BRP is a destination employer supported by an award-winning culture, powered by exceptional people and fueled by industry-leading growth and innovation.

Attachment

Rachel DeAngelo

Baldwin Risk Partners

813.387.6842

rdeangelo@baldwinriskpartners.com

Dan Galbraith | Chief Operating Officer | Baldwin Risk Partners

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
13 Mar
 
Skam dig selv. Jeg synes faktisk dit udsagn er urimeligt. Vedkommende har i god tro købt lidt aktier..
15
18 Mar
GOMX
SAS's emmision overtegnet så de regner med 15MUSD i provenu samlet - godt nyt for GOMSpace hvis de k..
14
14 Mar
BA
Elliot.Blot for info så har jeg cirka 14.000 timer på 737 serien og der er altid problemer når en ty..
14
14 Mar
DANSKE
Danske Bank er sværd at værdiansætte set i forhold til den situation som Danske Bank befinder sig i...
12
13 Mar
ZEAL
Der er nogle enkelt punkter som jeg har noteret mig under læsningen af Årsrapporten 2018 samt de sen..
12
18 Mar
BAVA
For mig virker det ret underligt at udmelding fra FDA om ydereligere 3mdr mere behandlingstid bliver..
11
15 Mar
PNDORA
Det forhold, at Pandora på trods af negativ analyse fra Carnegie og udbetaling af udbytte har holdt ..
11
13 Mar
VELO
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/organ-transplantation-market-to-ascent-exponentially-at-98..
11
16 Mar
AVXL
Den 5. april 2019 afholdes aktionærmøde. Her skal der b.a. stemmes om tildeling af 10.000.000 nye ak..
10
15 Mar
ZEAL
Jeg har nu svar fra CFO Mats Blom. Han oplyser at de kliniske og regulatoriske milepæle (samlet udvi..
10

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Global Gaming’s X2 Games Announces the Launch of Pre-Orders for its Cutting-Edge Amazon Alexa Powered Board Game St. Noire
2
Jumio Partners with ComplyAdvantage to Reduce AML Risk Exposure
3
Validated with Microsoft Skype for Business, Patton Delivers Cloud-Powered Integration
4
BOXX Showcases Data Science Workstation and Other Solutions at GTC
5
InterDigital Presenting at ROTH Conference

Latest news

18:36
New Open Accelerator Infrastructure (OAI) sub-project to launch within the OCP Server Project.
18:35
End of Day Message
18:34
Associa Principal Management Group of North Texas Hosts Educational Board Member Seminars
18:33
PetersonPULSE™ is named a 2019 ‘Top 20 Product’ by HDT Magazine
18:33
Global Resource Energy, Inc. Shareholder Update
18:30
End of Day
18:22
BRP Appoints Dan Galbraith as Chief Operating Officer
18:20
Belmont University Basketball Teams Turn in Championship Performances on Academic Brackets
18:20
Sunrun Illustrates Potential for Home Solar and Batteries as Wildfire Mitigation Solution

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 March 2019 19:07:04
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-03-19 20:07:04 - 2019-03-19 19:07:04 - 1000 - Website: OKAY