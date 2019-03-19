Conferize A/S issues warrants

Company announcement no. 9/2019

Copenhagen, 19 March 2019

As part of the ordinary remuneration of the Board, Conferize A/S has decided to allocate 12,690 warrants to the Company’s Chairman of Board Steen Tromholt and 6,345 warrants to the independent member of the Board Christiane Vejlø in accordance with the Company's overall guidelines for incentive pay.

The exercise price for each warrant is set at DKK 7.88. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe one share a nominal DKK 0.10.

Based on an exercise price of DKK 7.88 and using the Black-Scholes formula, the average value of each warrant can be calculated to be DKK 2.34 based on an interest rate of -0.33 % and a volatility of Conferize A/S' shares calculated at 40.71%.

The warrants vest with 1/12 per. month and all warrants expire 48 months after the grant.

On the Annual General Meeting 24 May 2017, the Board was authorized to issue up to 1,250,000 warrants to the Company's employees, management and board of directors and to carry out related capital increases without pre-emptive rights for existing shareholders in the period until 31 March 2021. A total of 301,498 warrants have now been issued under this authorization.

As part of the agreement with Global Emerging Markets (GEM) Conferize A/S has decided to allocate 480,000 warrants to GEM Global Yield Fund, LLC.

The exercise price for each warrant is set at DKK 15.00. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe one share a nominal DKK 0.10.

Based on an exercise price of DKK 15.00 and using the Black-Scholes formula, the average value of each warrant can be calculated to be DKK 1.07 based on an interest rate of -0.33 % and a volatility of Conferize A/S' shares calculated at 40,71%.

The warrants allocated all vest on the date for the grant. All warrants expire 19 February 2022.

On the Annual General Meeting 19 March 2019, the Board was authorized to issue up to 530,000 warrants to GEM Global Yield Fund, LLC and to carry out related capital increases without pre-emptive rights for existing shareholders in the period until 31 March 2022. A total of 480,000 warrants have now been issued under this authorization.

On Conferize

Conferize is a digital platform for event organizers and attendees. Too many events and conferences are still planned and realized following a template from a time when the world was still analog. This means that the attendees benefit too little in terms of networking, knowledge sharing and participation, and organizers struggle with old-fashioned and incomplete products, ultimately resulting in a bad experience for the attendees.

Conferize solves this fundamental problem by offering a comprehensive solution that makes it easy for the organizer and creates greater value for the attendees – before, during and after the event. At the same time, Conferize connects users and content in a global network of events, providing an overview of an otherwise fragmented industry. Conferize has been used by thousands of events in more than 140 countries and has been official partner for TEDx since 2014.

Business registration no. 34472742 | invest.conferize.com

Certified Adviser

The Company’s Certified Adviser is Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S (Business registration no. 40073310), Gert Mortensen, Poul Bundgaards Vej 1, 1., DK-2500 Valby, +45 30 73 06 67, gmm@bakertilly.dk.

Investor relations

Søren Dalsgaard Hansen, CFO Conferize A/S, +45 31 21 17 26, ir@conferize.com

