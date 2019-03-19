Delisting of Hancap AB (98/19)

On February 6, 2019, Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the “Exchange”) decided to suspend the trading in the shares and senior secured bonds of Hancap AB (the “Company”) due to non-disclosure of inside information about the issuer or the financial instruments.

The Exchange has concluded that the Company does not fulfil significant admission requirements as set out in the Nasdaq First North Nordic Rulebook and the Nasdaq First North Bond Market Rulebook, and had therefore intended to request its Disciplinary Committee to decide on a delisting of the Company's shares and bonds.

On March 13, 2019, the Company applied for its shares and bonds to be delisted from Nasdaq First North. In light of the above, the Exchange has decided to approve the Company’s application and that the trading in the Company’s shares and bonds is to cease with immediate effect.

Short name: HANC PREF A ISIN code: SE0006881413 Order book ID: 108039

Short name: HANC_02 ISIN code: NO0010769276

Short name: HANC_03 ISIN code: NO0010769284

Short name: HANC_04 ISIN code: NO0010769292

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.