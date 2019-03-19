19/03/2019 10:30:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Stagecoach Group plc

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons

The Yorkshire Building Society (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the Company's HM Revenue and Customs approved Stagecoach Group plc 2011 Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), notified the Company on 18 March 2019 that on 15 March 2019, it reinvested dividends paid on shares held through the Plan to purchase additional ordinary shares of 125/228th pence each in the capital of the Company ("Dividend Shares") on behalf of the following persons discharging managerial responsibility.

The attached notifications, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, give further detail of the number of Dividend Shares purchased on 15 March 2019 through reinvestment of dividends under the Plan.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)NameMartin Griffiths

2

Reason for the notification

a)Position/statusChief Executive
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentThis is an initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameStagecoach Group plc
b)LEI4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification codeOrdinary shares of 125/228p

ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95

b)Nature of the transactionDividend Shares purchased on behalf of the above named person by Yorkshire Building Society (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the Company's HM Revenue and Customs approved Stagecoach Group plc 2011 Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), through the reinvestment of dividends paid on shares held under the Plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
 Dividend SharesGBP 1.631149
d)Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

 

Aggregated volume: 149

GBP 1.631

 

e)Date of the transaction2019-03-15
f)Place of the transactionXLON

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)NameRoss Paterson

2

Reason for the notification

a)Position/statusFinance Director
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentThis is an initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameStagecoach Group plc
b)LEI4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification codeOrdinary shares of 125/228p

ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95

b)Nature of the transactionDividend Shares purchased on behalf of the above named person by Yorkshire Building Society (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the Company's HM Revenue and Customs approved Stagecoach Group plc 2011 Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), through the reinvestment of dividends paid on shares held under the Plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
 Dividend SharesGBP 1.631149
d)Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

 

Aggregated volume: 149

GBP 1.631

 

e)Date of the transaction2019-03-15
f)Place of the transactionXLON

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)NameRobert Andrew

2

Reason for the notification

a)Position/statusManaging Director, UK Bus Division (Scotland)
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentThis is an initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameStagecoach Group plc
b)LEI4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification codeOrdinary shares of 125/228p

ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95

b)Nature of the transactionDividend Shares purchased on behalf of the above named person by Yorkshire Building Society (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the Company's HM Revenue and Customs approved Stagecoach Group plc 2011 Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), through the reinvestment of dividends paid on shares held under the Plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
 Dividend SharesGBP 1.631149
d)Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

 

Aggregated volume: 149

GBP 1.631

 

e)Date of the transaction2019-03-15
f)Place of the transactionXLON

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)NameMark Threapleton

2

Reason for the notification

a)Position/statusManaging Director, UK Bus Division (England and Wales)
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentThis is an initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameStagecoach Group plc
b)LEI4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification codeOrdinary shares of 125/228p

ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95

b)Nature of the transactionDividend Shares purchased on behalf of the above named person by Yorkshire Building Society (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the Company's HM Revenue and Customs approved Stagecoach Group plc 2011 Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), through the reinvestment of dividends paid on shares held under the Plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
 Dividend SharesGBP 1.631149
d)Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

 

Aggregated volume: 149

GBP 1.631

 

e)Date of the transaction2019-03-15
f)Place of the transactionXLON

For further information, please contact:

Stagecoach Group plc www.stagecoach.com

Mike Vaux, Company Secretary

01738 442111

19 March 2019

logo.jpg

