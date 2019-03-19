Directorate Change

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

John Wood Group PLC ("Wood") Board changes The UK Corporate Governance Code published by the Financial Reporting Council in July 2018 requires that the Chair should not remain in post beyond nine years from the date of first appointment to the board, other than for a limited time to facilitate succession planning and the development of a diverse board. Ian Marchant was first appointed to the Wood board in 2006 and, accordingly, he intends to resign as a director and Chair of the board within the next twelve months. Ian will remain as a director and Chair of the board until his successor is appointed, to ensure an orderly transition, and will offer himself for re-election at the company’s upcoming AGM. A process to identify a successor is underway.

Jann Brown has also indicated her intention to resign as a director and as Chair of the Audit Committee. Jann has been non-executive director and Chair of the Audit Committee since May 2014. She is resigning due to commitments to other executive responsibilities. The board intends to appoint an additional non-executive director to replace Jann as Chair of the Audit Committee and has commenced a process to identify a suitable candidate. Jann will remain as a director and Chair of the Audit Committee until her successor has been appointed, which is expected to be within the next six months, and will offer herself for re-election at the upcoming AGM.

Linda Adamany has given notice of her intention to resign, for personal reasons, as a director with effect from May 1, 2019. Linda was appointed as a director of Wood in October 2017, following the acquisition of Amec Foster Wheeler plc. Prior to that, she had been a director of Amec Foster Wheeler plc since October 2012. In line with its previously-stated intention to reduce the size of the board following the Amec Foster Wheeler acquisition, Wood does not intend to appoint a replacement for Linda.

Ian Marchant commented: “I would like to thank both Jann and Linda for their dedication to Wood. They have provided invaluable support to Wood at a time of significant development and we wish them the very best for the future. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time on the Wood board and feel I will be able to step down with the business in good shape with a sound platform for sustainable growth in the coming years. ”

Notification authorised by:

Martin J McIntyre, Company Secretary

Enquiries:

For further information, please contact:

John Wood Group PLC

Andrew Rose

01224 851000