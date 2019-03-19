19/03/2019 15:20:54

Directorate change

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")

(a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546)

Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC (the "Fund”)

Director Changes

As referenced in the Company’s half-yearly report for the six months ended 30 June 2018, the board intends to refresh its composition and has been planning for future succession.  It has been considering various measures to be taken by the Company to continue to comply with the UK standards of good corporate governance and has been consulting with certain of the Company’s largest shareholders.

In this regard, Mr Raymond Apsey, a Jersey non-executive director and former Chairman of the Company and the Fund, has advised the board of his willingness to retire as a director of the Company and the Fund at the next Company and Cell Meeting to be held in June 2019.  Mr Apsey’s retirement is conditional upon the consent of the Jersey Financial Services Commission (the “JFSC”) and the JFSC’s approval of the appointment of a replacement Jersey-resident director. Mr Apsey has served on the board since 24 May 2006, the date of incorporation of the Company.

The board would like to thank Mr Apsey for his invaluable contributions to the Board during his tenure and wishes him well for the future.

The board is in the process of identifying a new Jersey-resident director to be appointed in place of Mr Apsey and a further announcement providing details of the new director will be released in due course.

In terms of the Company’s intention to refresh its composition, the proposed appointment of a new Jersey-resident non-executive director follows the appointment of UK-resident non-executive director, Mr Richard Hughes, who was appointed to the board with effect from 1 July 2018.  Further steps to be taken in terms of succession planning will be announced by the Company in its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2018, to be published in mid-April.

For further information contact:

JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited

Assistant Secretary

Tel: 01481 702400

END OF ANNOUNCEMENT

E&OE – in transmission

Related content
13:31 - 
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
18 Mar - 
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
15 Mar - 
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

15:20 E:MCT
Directorate change
13:31 E:MCT
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
18 Mar E:MCT
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
15 Mar E:MCT
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
14 Mar E:MCT
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
13 Mar E:MCT
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
12 Mar E:MCT
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
11 Mar E:MCT
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
11 Mar E:MCT
Holding(s) in Company
08 Mar E:MCT
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Jumio Partners with ComplyAdvantage to Reduce AML Risk Exposure
2
Global Gaming’s X2 Games Announces the Launch of Pre-Orders for its Cutting-Edge Amazon Alexa Powered Board Game St. Noire
3
Validated with Microsoft Skype for Business, Patton Delivers Cloud-Powered Integration
4
BOXX Showcases Data Science Workstation and Other Solutions at GTC
5
InterDigital Presenting at ROTH Conference

Related stock quotes

Middlefield Canadian Inc.. 92.56 -0.5% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

15:35
Publicis Health Elevates Andrea Palmer to President at Publicis Health Media
15:34
Imagination delivers new and enhanced developer tools for Android
15:30
IQE plc: Holding(s) in Company
15:30
Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of F-Secure Corporation
15:23
Nissan announces senior management changes in North America
15:20
Directorate change
15:17
Michael Warsaw to Receive Benedict Leadership Award
15:15
BIMI announces plans to acquire Boqi Zhengji Pharmacy Chain Co., Ltd.
15:12
Michael Warsaw to Receive Benedict Leadership Award

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 March 2019 15:53:06
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-03-19 16:53:06 - 2019-03-19 15:53:06 - 1000 - Website: OKAY