Domo Announces Domo Certification Program for Business and Data Professionals

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the leading cloud-based operating system for business, today launched the Domo Certification Program, consisting of five new product certifications to help business and data professionals level-up their data skills and demonstrate proficiency in Domo.

While 90% of decision-makers say big data is relevant to their job, 66% say they don’t have the skills needed to take advantage of big data (Capita Technology Survey, 2016). Domo Certifications help business and data professionals close the skills gap.

“The Domo Certification Program was designed to help all of our customers, whether business or data professionals, build up their data skill set and showcase their Domo know-how,” said Carolynn Daskalakis, Global Director of Customer Advocacy at Domo. “We believe that access to learning resources should be free and unrestricted, and to that end, are making all self-guided learning experiences complimentary and available to all Domo customers.”

Designed for both business and data professionals, each program will help individuals better leverage data for the good of the company and the good of their careers.

Domo Certification for Business Professionals

Domo understands that while data is a critical asset to every individual at every level of the organization, not every user needs to be a data ninja to be successful. Domo’s training for business professionals, of any industry, will empower people with key skills such as data literacy, using curiosity in data analysis, data interpretation, data visualization and data storytelling best practices. The certification includes hands-on experiential learning on how to leverage the power of Domo for career advancement.

Available Business Professional Certifications:

Business Professional Level 1

Business Professional Level 2

Domo Certification for Data Professionals

In order to empower every individual at every level of the organization with the right data at the right time, Domo understands that some individuals need to be data experts. Domo’s training for data professionals solidifies key skills such as data connectivity and automation, data transformation, data permissions, data security, data science and governance best practices. This certification also provides hands-on experience to learn how to leverage and administer the power of Domo throughout an organization.

Available Data Professional Certifications:

MajorDomo Level 1

MajorDomo Level 2

Master MajorDomo

Availability

Visit www.domo.com/certify to schedule a Domo Certification. Exams will be available beginning in June 2019.

