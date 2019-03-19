Expansion of Membership on Nasdaq Copenhagen: Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG on the 22 of March, 2019.

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG will expand trading to bilaterally cleared instruments.

Custodian used on Nasdaq Copenhagen will be Nordea. Trading Identity CITI in INET

will not change. Clearing Member Identities for Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

will be as follows:

Member: Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

INET memberID: CITI

Clearing and settlement ID: 13014

Valid from date in Danish CSD system: On the 22 of March, 2019

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander

or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2083 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195

Nasdaq Copenhagen