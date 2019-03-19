19/03/2019 08:45:00

Expansion of Membership on Nasdaq Helsinki: Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG on the 22 of March, 2019.

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG will expand trading to bilaterally cleared instruments.

Custodian used on Nasdaq Helsinki will be Nordea. Trading Identity CITI in INET

will not change. Clearing Member Identities for Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

will be as follows:

Member:                                                   Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

INET memberID:                                      CITI

Clearing and settlement ID:                      NDEAFIHHXXX

Valid from date in Finnish CSD system:   On the 22 of March, 2019

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander

or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2083 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195

Nasdaq Helsinki

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
13 Mar
 
Skam dig selv. Jeg synes faktisk dit udsagn er urimeligt. Vedkommende har i god tro købt lidt aktier..
15
12 Mar
DANSKE
Finans bringer i dag en liste over de højest gagerede bankfolk i EU   5000 tjener over 1 mio.€ (hera..
15
18 Mar
GOMX
SAS's emmision overtegnet så de regner med 15MUSD i provenu samlet - godt nyt for GOMSpace hvis de k..
14
14 Mar
BA
Elliot.Blot for info så har jeg cirka 14.000 timer på 737 serien og der er altid problemer når en ty..
14
14 Mar
DANSKE
Danske Bank er sværd at værdiansætte set i forhold til den situation som Danske Bank befinder sig i...
12
13 Mar
ZEAL
Der er nogle enkelt punkter som jeg har noteret mig under læsningen af Årsrapporten 2018 samt de sen..
12
18 Mar
BAVA
For mig virker det ret underligt at udmelding fra FDA om ydereligere 3mdr mere behandlingstid bliver..
11
15 Mar
PNDORA
Det forhold, at Pandora på trods af negativ analyse fra Carnegie og udbetaling af udbytte har holdt ..
11
13 Mar
VELO
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/organ-transplantation-market-to-ascent-exponentially-at-98..
11
12 Mar
NOVO-B
Novo er nu tæt på et pas på område for de kortsigetede. Så jeg vil være OBS på, om købssignalerne æn..
11

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
HPV Vaccine Mandate Ill-Advised, States Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)
2
AzurRx BioPharma Announces Presentation on Its Positive Phase II Data in MS1819-SD in Chronic Pancreatitis at the 2019 Digestive Disease Week Conference
3
Jumio Partners with ComplyAdvantage to Reduce AML Risk Exposure
4
Global Gaming’s X2 Games Announces the Launch of Pre-Orders for its Cutting-Edge Amazon Alexa Powered Board Game St. Noire
5
BOXX Showcases Data Science Workstation and Other Solutions at GTC

Latest news

08:57
Net Asset Value(s)
08:56
Net Asset Value(s)
08:45
Expansion of Membership on Nasdaq Copenhagen: Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG
08:45
Expansion of Membership on Nasdaq Helsinki: Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG
08:41
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Ophir Energy plc
08:37
Admission of H-Shares to trade on the LSE's Main Market
08:35
Holding(s) in Company
08:34
Pre Stabilisation - Schaeffler AG EUR Bmark 3 tranche
08:29
Holding(s) in Company

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 March 2019 09:13:47
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-03-19 10:13:47 - 2019-03-19 09:13:47 - 1000 - Website: OKAY