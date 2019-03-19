19/03/2019 15:11:37

Gainsight® Announces Seventh Annual Industry Conference, Pulse 2019 - The Biggest Event for Customer Success and Product Management

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainsight®, the leading provider of customer growth solutions, announced its seventh-annual conference, Pulse 2019, which is expecting more than 6,000 customer and product-focused professionals to convene at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California from May 21-24. The conference will offer the world's biggest forum for growth-oriented customer success and product leaders to discuss and discover new strategies to increase customer lifetime value and work across the organization to deliver superior experiences. Pulse will feature educational sessions on industry best practices, exciting special events and compelling keynotes from leading companies like Google, Slack, Salesforce, LinkedIn, Zuora, and more.

“For the past six years, Pulse has become the destination event for customer success, but you can’t have successful customers without incredible customer-focused products,” said Anthony Kennada, Chief Marketing Officer at Gainsight. “At the helm of that charter are product professionals, who are creating innovative solutions to solve complex problems on behalf of customers. We are thrilled to welcome the product community to Pulse, who together with customer success teams, are co-authoring the future of customer-centric business for the modern economy.”

Speakers Who Are Shaping the Future of Business

The seventh annual industry conference will bring together the best minds in business and keynote speakers from leading companies, such as:

  • Google - Ken Rudin, VP Product Growth

  • Slack - Christina Kosmowski, VP of Global Customer Success & Services

  • Bloomberg Technology - Emily Chang, Author and TV Show Host

  • Zuora - Tien Tzuo, Founder and CEO

  • Salesforce - Leah McGowen-Hare, Senior Director

  • LinkedIn - Carine Roman, Global Head of Customer Success

  • TwentyFirstCenturyBrand - Jonathan Mildenhall, Co-Founder, and CEO, Former CMO of Airbnb

  • Products That Count - SC Moatti, Founder

  • And many more.

Cutting-Edge, Evidence-Based Learning, and Networking

For seven years, Pulse has led the way in gathering the most respected leaders and practitioners in the business for the annual conference, starting at 300 attendees in its first year, to over 6,000 expected this year. The conference has always been committed to the highest standards of quality and evidence, and Pulse 2019 is taking that commitment to the next level. Attendees will learn best practices in customer success and product management strategies from top industry professionals and network with thousands of peers in customer and product-focused professions.

Click here to register for Pulse 2019.

About Gainsight: Gainsight®is the leading SaaS solution helping companies retain customers and grow revenue by improving their customer success and product experience. The platform provides relevant customer information and predictive analytics and turns them into actionable insights that anticipate customer needs. Learn how leading companies like Adobe, Box, GE Digital and Workday use Gainsight to increase retention, expansion, and advocacy at www.gainsight.com.

CONTACT INFO: press@gainsight.com







