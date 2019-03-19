19/03/2019 21:37:23

INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against United Microelectronics Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against United Microelectronics Corp. (“United Microelectronics” or “the Company”) (NYSE: UMC) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between October 28, 2015 and November 1, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 13, 2019.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. United Microelectronics entered into a conspiracy with Fujian to steal trade secrets from Micron related to the R&D of DRAM. The Company hired former Micron employees specifically to steal research and trade secrets from Micron. These activities put the Company at risk of criminal investigation by the U.S. government. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about United Microelectronics, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

Schall Firm Logo 2.jpg

