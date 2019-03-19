INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of EverQuote, Inc. Investors

BENSALEM, Pa., March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of EverQuote, Inc. investors (“EverQuote” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EVER ) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On or about June 18, 2018, EverQuote sold 4.69 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the “IPO”), at $18 a share raising $84,375,000 in new capital. However, since the IPO, EverQuote stock has plummeted. On this news, shares of EverQuote fell significantly, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased EverQuote securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com , or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

