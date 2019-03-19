INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Swedbank AB Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Swedbank AB investors (“Swedbank” or the “Company”) (STOCKHOLM: SWDBY) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On or around February 20, 2019, The Swedish TV program, alleged that at least 40 billion Swedish crowns ($4.25 billion) had moved between Swedbank and Danske accounts between 2007 and 2015. On this news, shares of Swedbank fell $17.95, or nearly 10% to close at $180.65 on February 21, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Swedbank securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com , or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com .

