19/03/2019 10:17:00

Issue of Equity

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, March 19

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

Legal Entity Identifier:  213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 19 March 2019 FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC (the “Company”) issued from its block listing authority of 14 January 2019 40,000 new Ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 822.50 pence per share; these shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue. The issue price equates to a premium to the cum income net asset value per share at the time of the transaction of 0.7%, such premium including a placing commission of 0.2%.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 10,370,001 ordinary shares under its block listing facility.

As a result of this issue, the total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 187,146,712 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,146,712 There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure of 187,146,712 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 0203 170 8732

Related content
18 Mar - 
Issue of Equity
18 Mar - 
Net Asset Value(s)
18 Mar - 
Issue of Equity
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

10:17 E:FGT
Issue of Equity
18 Mar E:FGT
Issue of Equity
18 Mar E:FGT
Net Asset Value(s)
18 Mar E:FGT
Issue of Equity
18 Mar E:FGT
Issue of Equity
15 Mar E:FGT
Issue of Equity
15 Mar E:FGT
Issue of Equity
15 Mar E:FGT
Issue of Equity
15 Mar E:FGT
Net Asset Value(s)
14 Mar E:FGT
Issue of Equity

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
HPV Vaccine Mandate Ill-Advised, States Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)
2
AzurRx BioPharma Announces Presentation on Its Positive Phase II Data in MS1819-SD in Chronic Pancreatitis at the 2019 Digestive Disease Week Conference
3
Jumio Partners with ComplyAdvantage to Reduce AML Risk Exposure
4
Global Gaming’s X2 Games Announces the Launch of Pre-Orders for its Cutting-Edge Amazon Alexa Powered Board Game St. Noire
5
BOXX Showcases Data Science Workstation and Other Solutions at GTC

Related stock quotes

Finsbury Growth & Income.. 821.40 -0.1% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

10:30
Director/PDMR Shareholding
10:29
Net Asset Value(s)
10:24
DANSKE - Prestab - BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice
10:24
Listing of bond loan issued by WILLHEM AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds (154/19)
10:21
Net Asset Value(s)
10:19
Net Asset Value(s)
10:17
Issue of Equity
10:15
Välimiesoikeus on vahvistanut Kildare Nordic Acquisitions S.à r.l:n lunastusoikeuden Technopoliksen vähemmistöosakkeisiin ja kaupankäynti Technopoliksen osakkeilla on keskeytetty
10:10
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Non-Standard Finance Plc

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 March 2019 10:54:44
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-03-19 11:54:44 - 2019-03-19 10:54:44 - 1000 - Website: OKAY