19/03/2019 06:52:25

IT – Genium INET Test – Disturbance External Test System 1

We are currently experiencing a disturbance on External Test System 1.

Impact

Test System 1 is currently unavailable for all testing 

Update

We are currently working on solving this issue and an update of the status for External Test System 1 will come when the system is up running.

Contact

If you have any questions in regards to this IT-Notice please contact us.

Best Regards

Tech Support

Global Market Operations

Group: + 46 8 405 6750

technicalsupport@nasdaq.com

https://business.nasdaq.com/

 

