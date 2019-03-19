19/03/2019 15:12:44

Michael Warsaw to Receive Benedict Leadership Award

Belmont, NC, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belmont, NC (March 19, 2019) — Michael P. Warsaw, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EWTN, has been named the third recipient of the Benedict Leadership Award. The award, given by the Benedict Leadership Institute at Belmont Abbey College, will be presented in a public ceremony at Belmont Abbey College on March 29.

The Institute selected Warsaw above all for his leadership as Chairman and CEO of EWTN, the largest religious media network in the world, and for his commitment to bringing the truth of the faith across the mainstream media and into millions of homes throughout the world.

“While your life displays numerous reasons for being worthy of the Benedict Leadership Award, the Committee wishes to honor and highlight your leadership as Chairman and CEO of EWTN, as Publisher of The National Catholic Register, and your personal witness as a man of faith,” wrote  Executive Director Conor Gallagher in his selection letter to Warsaw.

The Committee also wishes to highlight Warsaw’s vision for EWTN global outreach and its impact on Catholics in the heart of Africa.

The Benedict Leadership Institute was founded in 2016 to develop and inspire Catholic leaders to transform society in light of their faith. The Benedict Leadership Award is a key activity of the Institute.

The Institute confers the Award annually, recognizing outstanding men and women whose achievements reflect the heroic leadership of St. Benedict. Last year’s recipient was Mr. Leonard Leo, preceded by Mr. Carl Anderson.

Recipients deliver a public address in their area of leadership, and are presented with a $10,000 cash award. Warsaw graciously turned down the cash award, but asked that the money be donated to the work of EWTN.

Belmont Abbey College, home of the Benedict Leadership Institute, is a Catholic college located near Charlotte, NC. Founded in 1876 by Benedictine monks, it is recognized by the Cardinal Newman Society as one of America’s top Catholic colleges.

For more information on the Benedict Leadership Institute please visit: https://benedictleadershipinstitute.org.

For media inquiries regarding the Benedict Leadership Institute, please contact Katie DeMoss at katied@saintbenedictpress.com

For media inquiries regarding Belmont Abbey College, please contact Rolando N. Rivas at RolandoRivas@bac.edu or 704-461-6561.

