Micron Solutions, Inc. Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

FITCHBURG, Mass., March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: MICR) (the “Company”), a diversified contract manufacturing organization, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc., producing highly-engineered, innovative components requiring precision machining and injection molding, announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.

“For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported a slight increase in gross profit on lower net sales, and by controlling operating expenses, improved the loss per share by 19% compared to 2017, despite large losses in the fourth quarter,” said Bill Laursen, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Review

$ In thousands Q4 2018 Q4 2017 $ Change % Change Net sales $ 4,124 $ 4,539 $ (415 ) -9.1 % Gross profit $ -21 $ 565 $ (586 ) -103.7 % Gross margin -0.5 % 12.4 % Net loss $ (875 ) $ (364 ) $ (511 ) Loss per share $ (0.31 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.18 )

The decrease in net sales in the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to the same period in the prior year was due to lower net sales of machined components, partly offset by an increase in net sales of sensors.

2018 Review

$ In thousands 2018 2017 $ Change % Change Net sales $ 19,565 $ 20,103 $ (538 ) -2.7 % Gross profit $ 2,324 $ 2,292 $ 32 1.4 % Gross margin 11.9 % 11.4 % Net loss $ (1,098 ) $ (1,355 ) $ 257 Loss per share $ (0.39 ) $ (0.48 ) $ 0.09

Net sales for 2018 decreased compared to 2017 due primarily to a decrease in net sales of machined components, thermoplastic injection molding and tooling, partly offset by an increase in net sales of sensors.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $878 thousand compared to $823 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2017.

(1)

See attached table for additional important disclosures regarding the Company’s use of Adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation of net loss from operations to Adjusted EBITDA.

Recent Initiatives:

In November 2018, the Company appointed a new President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Bill Laursen, who brings with him extensive experience in growth of technical manufacturing companies.

In the first quarter of 2019, the Company initiated strategies to improve our organizational structure and operational processes.

In March 2019, the Company hired a Senior Vice President of Operations.

The Company has entered into new Sales Representation Agreements which have improved our sales pipeline.

Outlook:

“A solid sales pipeline, booked orders, a new product launch process, operational improvements along with new management team members positions us to improve revenue and EBITDA in 2019,” concluded Mr. Laursen.

About Micron Solutions, Inc.

Micron Solutions, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc., is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces highly-engineered, innovative medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding. The Company also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and automotive applications. In addition, the Company is a market leader in the production and sale of silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors used as consumable component parts in the manufacture of integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors. The Company’s strategy for growth is to build a best-in-class contract manufacturer with a specialized focus on plastic injection molding and highly-engineered medical devices and components requiring precision machining.

MICRON SOLUTIONS, INC.

EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(1)

($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net loss $ (875 ) $ (364 ) $ (1,098 ) $ (1,355 ) Income tax benefit 2 (1 ) 2 (1 ) Other (income) expense (20 ) — (53 ) (57 ) Interest expense 97 160 391 395 Depreciation and amortization 374 404 1,504 1,611 Share-based compensation 47 52 132 137 Non-recurring consulting and other expenses — 15 — 93 Adjusted EBITDA $ (375 ) $ 266 $ 878 $ 823 Adjusted EBITDA margin % -9.1 % 5.9 % 4.5 % 4.1 %

