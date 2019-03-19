Mobivity Selected to Drive Sales and Frequency at Kahala Brands-Owned Blimpie Restaurants

PHOENIX, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON), creators of the award-winning customer personalization platform, Recurrency , today announced the initial results in a Recurrency pilot in a 70-location group of Kahala Brands -owned Blimpie Restaurants.

The pilot, primarily utilizing Mobivity’s Reach and Receipt products to send personalized mobile offers and print transaction-based messaging on receipts in each location, has already proven successful for the brand. In the initial months of deployment, Blimpie locations utilizing Mobivity’s Recurrency suite saw an attributable lift in customer frequency, and an increase of over 11% in average customer spend on transactions including a Recurrency delivered offer in the first four weeks of the program.

“The early results we’ve seen in working with Mobivity and Recurrency have been exciting, to say the least,” said Andrea Price, Director of Marketing at Kahala Brands. “We look forward to seeing how the program evolves with more personalized offers based on our customers’ actions, and to increasing our average customer spend in each Blimpie location.”

With offers ranging in purpose from increasing customer frequency, driving additional drink purchases, and promoting the trial of new menu offerings, the initial results have been increasingly promising.

“While nearly every brand who implements our Recurrency solution sees an attributable and positive impact on their business, it’s rare that we can show such an impact this early in the process,” said Dennis Becker, Chairman and CEO at Mobivity. “With early results as promising as they are, we are excited to continue seeing Recurrency perform for Blimpie and look forward to the opportunity of expanding on this relationship with Kahala Brands.”

Kahala Brands is the owner of over 20 quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 2,900 locations around the world. To learn more about how Mobivity helps multi-unit franchise brands drive customer frequency and spend, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

About Mobivity

Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners, with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency suite of products increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed point-of-sale transaction records, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

About Blimpie

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Blimpie® serves sub sandwiches prepared with quality ingredients along with delicious soups and salads. Founded in 1964, Blimpie has grown to approximately 300 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and abroad. In 2006, Blimpie became part of Kahala Brands one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3300 locations in 30 countries.

For more information about Blimpie visit www.Blimpie.com .

For more information about Kahala Brands, please visit: www.KahalaBrands.com .

