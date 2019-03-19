19/03/2019 22:33:53

NanoString Technologies Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 4,500,000 Shares of Common Stock

SEATTLE, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a provider of life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $23.00 per share pursuant to its shelf registration statement. NanoString will sell 2,500,000 shares of common stock, and Clarus Lifesciences II, L.P., a stockholder of NanoString, will sell 2,000,000 shares of common stock.  NanoString has granted to the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price.  NanoString intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.  NanoString will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by the selling stockholder.  The offering is expected to close on or about March 22, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, UBS Investment Bank and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Baird is acting as lead manager for the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the common stock offered in the public offering described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 18, 2019 and automatically became effective upon filing.  The offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.  A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will be filed with the SEC.  Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, and when available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, may also be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by phone at 1-866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; from UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, 25th floor, New York, NY 10019, or by phone at 888-827-7275 or by email at ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com; or from Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department or by phone at 631-274-2806.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities being offered, nor shall there be any sale of the securities being offered in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Contact

Douglas Farrell

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

dfarrell@nanostring.com

Phone: 206-602-1768

