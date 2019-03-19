Net Asset Value(s)

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Miton Global Opportunities plc at the close of business on 18 March 2019 was 270.75p (ex income) 270.20p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

19 March 2019