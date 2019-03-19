19/03/2019 13:47:00

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 18 March 2019 was 284.64p (ex income) 288.53p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

19 March 2019

