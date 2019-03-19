Net Asset Value(s)

Octopus AIM VCT plc

19 March 2019

Net Asset Value

The Board of Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 18 March 2019 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 101.9pence per share.

For further information, please contact:

Kate Tidbury

Octopus Investments Limited

Tel: 0800 316 2295