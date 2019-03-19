Net Asset Value(s)

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

19 March 2019

Net Asset Value

The Board of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 18 March 2019 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 77.2 pence per share.

