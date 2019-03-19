Nissan announces senior management changes in North America

Company making changes in key leadership positions in R&D, Marketing and Sales Finance functions

Milette named President of Nissan Canada

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan is making several changes to its North American management team as it accelerates efforts to meet targets outlined in the company’s midterm business plan, “M.O.V.E. to 2022.” All changes are effective April 1, 2019, unless otherwise noted.

Research & Development

Chris Reed, vice president, Platform and Technology Engineering, is promoted to the role of senior vice president, Research and Development, Nissan Technical Center North America (NTCNA). Reed replaces Takeshi Yamaguchi, who was recently named corporate vice president and Alliance global vice president, Customer Performance & Computer Aided Engineering / Test Engineering.

Masami Honma, general manager, Body Engineering, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NML), is joining NTCNA as vice president, Platform and Technology Engineering, replacing Reed.

Sales & Marketing

Allyson Witherspoon, general manager, Global Brand Engagement, NML, returns to North America and is promoted to vice president, Nissan Marketing Communications & Media. Witherspoon replaces Jeremy Tucker who has elected to leave Nissan to pursue other opportunities.

Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation

Shishir Bhushan, managing director, Nissan Renault Financial Services India, is named vice president, Operations, Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation.

Nissan Canada

Effective May 1, Steve Milette, currently regional vice president, Nissan Canada, Inc. (NCI) is promoted to president, NCI. He replaces Joni Paiva, who will become regional vice president, Marketing and Sales, for Nissan’s Africa, Middle East and India (AMI) region.

For more information on executive changes at Nissan Canada, please click here.

More information is available at the following link: https://nissannews.com/en-US/nissan/usa/releases/us-march-nissan-announces-senior-management-changes-in-north-america