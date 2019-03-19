Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ): Press release from the extraordinary general meeting 19 March 2019

In Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (“Oasmia” or the ”Company”) an extraordinary general meeting was held today. The extraordinary general meeting was convened at the request of shareholders representing more than 10 per cent of the shares in the Company to address the matter of election of a new board of directors of the Company.

The extraordinary general meeting resolved that the number of members of the board of directors should be four. The extraordinary general meeting of shareholders moreover, resolved that any newly elected board members shall receive remuneration for their board work in accordance with the remuneration amounts resolved upon by the annual general meeting 2018, in proportion to the actual length of their term of office.

The extraordinary general meeting resolved to elect Jörgen Olsson, Sven Rohmann, Peter Zonabend and Gunilla Öhman as members of the board of directors for the Company, with Jörgen Olsson as chairman.

-We look forward to immediately starting our mission in order to secure the way forward of Oasmia in the best interest of all shareholders. This work will mainly focus on the transition of Oasmia into a commercial company. We strive towards a transparent and correct communication with the stock market, secure order to facilitate financing going forward, said the new chairman in Oasmia, Jörgen Olsson during the extraordinary General Meeting.

