Penguin Computing Receives Two NVIDIA Partner of the Year Awards, Demonstrating Breadth and Depth of AI Expertise

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPU Technology Conference -- Penguin Computing, a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) and leading provider of high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), enterprise data center and cloud solutions, today announced that it has been recognized with two NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) Awards for the Americas: Federal Partner of the Year and Preferred OEM HPC Partner of the Year, for 2018. Penguin Computing was presented with these awards at the NPN Reception and Awards Ceremony held during the 2019 NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference (GTC).

The NVIDIA Partner Network honors Penguin Computing, a previous NVIDIA Partner of the Year award winner, for its contributions over the past year for driving graphics processing unit (GPU) adoption through its sales and marketing activities in both the federal and HPC markets. Working closely with the NVIDIA federal and direct sales teams, Penguin Computing demonstrated its expertise in designing, deploying, managing, and supporting large-scale NVIDIA® Tesla® V100 platform solutions. 

As a recent addition to the NVIDIA DGX™ Advanced Technology Program, Penguin Computing has deployed and integrated large DGX-2 clusters into numerous federal and high-profile accounts, as well as balanced AI systems featuring the NVIDIA DGX station and DGX-1.   The Penguin Computing AI Practice also created an Open Compute Project (OCP) specification-based AI for deep learning training and inference reference design for the Penguin Computing® Tundra® Extreme Scale platform that features NVIDIA T4 GPUs.

“Being selected for these two NVIDIA Partner of the Year awards is a direct result of the close partnership between Penguin Computing and NVIDIA that we’ve built over the last five years,” said Tom Coull, CEO at Penguin Computing. “This relationship and the access it gives us to the latest technologies has allowed us to dramatically expand the GPU-accelerated computing and AI options we can deliver to our customers to meet their varied organizational and computing needs and we’re excited to see what comes next.”

“There is an ever increasing need for GPU computing in the federal market,” said Craig Weinstein, Vice President of the Americas Partner Organization, NVIDIA. “Penguin Computing has made great strides in delivering GPU solutions that meet the demands and requirements of federal government customers as well as enterprise clients.”

The NVIDIA Partner Network hosts an annual awards ceremony during GTC in Silicon Valley honoring its top North American partners that have shown growth in their GPU business through their leadership and investments they have made throughout the year. 

About Penguin Computing

For 20 years, the Penguin Computing team of artificial intelligence (AI), engineering, and computer science experts has reimagined how startups, Fortune 500, government, and academic organizations solve complex technology challenges and achieve their organizational goals. Penguin Computing is focused on open platforms, including Open Compute Project (OCP) systems. We specialize in innovative on-premise high-performance computing (HPC), bare metal HPC in the cloud, AI, and storage technologies coupled with leading-edge design, implementation, hosting, and managed services including sys-admin and storage-as-a-service, and highly rated customer support. More information at www.penguincomputing.com

© 2019 Penguin Computing. All rights reserved. Penguin Computing, Scyld ClusterWare, Scyld Insight, Scyld Cloud Workstation, Scyld Cloud Manager, Relion, Altus, Penguin Computing On-Demand, Tundra, Arctica , Accelion and FrostByte are trademarks or registered trademarks of Penguin Computing, Inc.

