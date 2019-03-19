PetersonPULSE™ is named a 2019 ‘Top 20 Product’ by HDT Magazine

GRANDVIEW, Mo., March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peterson Manufacturing is honored to win Heavy Duty Trucking magazine’s 2019 ‘Top 20 Products’ award for its PetersonPULSE™ Intelligent Trailer System. The significant award, announced March 18 at the American Trucking Association’s Technology & Maintenance Council annual meeting in Atlanta, is presented by HDT editors who identify the best new trucking products introduced––and commercially available––the previous year.

Engineered and all USA-made specifically for fleets, the PetersonPULSE™ system brings CAN-Bus technology and telematic capability to trailers. It controls and detects real-time status of vital trailer systems––lights, ABS, tire pressure, cargo temperature, and more––and also alerts drivers and fleet managers via Bluetooth and cellular communications. PetersonPULSE™ effectively makes fleet trailers as smart and safe as today’s new trucks.

All products considered for Top 20 awards are evaluated in three areas: level of innovation; ability to address industry issues; and potential benefit to a fleet’s bottom line.

Once selected by HDT editors, the list of award candidates is then reviewed by the HDT Editorial Advisory Board, a small group of fleet professionals who help determine the Top 20 award winners.

“After all the work that went into bringing such an innovative product to market, it's very satisfying to have the revolutionary nature of the PetersonPULSE™ system recognized by industry professionals,” said Al Anderson, Corporate Director of Heavy Duty Sales.

Peterson Manufacturing Company is a world-leading innovator in the engineering and production of a complete line of vehicle safety lighting, custom wiring harnesses, and many other safety-related products. As an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Peterson Manufacturing is a key subsidiary of Peterson Corporation, nine highly specialized companies and nearly 1,000 associates working in global transportation-related industries. With headquarters in the greater Kansas City area, Peterson Manufacturing is a privately held company and has been in operation since 1945.

