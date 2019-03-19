19/03/2019 16:44:15

Phillips 66 Releases Outdoor EMV-Acceptance Software

GREENSBORO, NC, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilbarco Veeder-Root announced today that Phillips 66 officially released outside EMV acceptance at the forecourt after extensive testing of Passport® version 11.02 software. Over the past six months, Phillips 66, in beta sites across the United States, performed hundreds of thousands of EMV transactions and has released outside EMV software across its network of branded sites running the Gilbarco Passport Point-of-Sale System. This milestone marks the next big step toward enabling all Phillips 66 retailers to provide greater protection for consumers by processing EMV chip card transactions at fuel dispensers.

Phillips 66 is joining an elite group of early adopters of chip card transactions at the fuel dispenser. Passport POS sites with Version 11.02 software are rapidly expanding outdoor EMV capabilities to protect their customers, differentiate their brands, and become EMV-compliant ahead of the fast- approaching 2020 deadline.

“Providing capability to process more secure transactions at the pump is the newest benefit to the Phillips 66 suite of technological advantages, along with items like our state-of-the-art mobile payment app,” says Todd Horinek, Director-Payments Technology, from Phillips 66. “We are excited to offer Gilbarco’s Passport solution and be one of the first companies to provide outside EMV capability to our network of Phillip 66®, 76®, and Conoco® branded sites.”

By being hyper-focused on payment security, Gilbarco was the first to release software enabling outdoor EMV and has since completed over six million chip card transactions at the dispenser.

“With the October 2020 liability shift fast approaching, we continue to prioritize our development efforts to ensure Gilbarco customers have the ability to eliminate fraud at their sites.  Partnering with Phillips 66 to enable outdoor EMV provides their retailers the opportunity to beat the compliance deadline with a seamless set of products” said Chris Whitley, Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Gilbarco Veeder-Root.

To begin the upgrade process, contact your local Gilbarco distributor and ask about the special program for Passport and dispensers for Phillips 66 retailers and helpful documentation about turning on EMV, the Gilbarco “EMV Migration Guide” (document SP-2500B) and “EMV FAQs” (document SP-2570). You can also learn more about Gilbarco’s EMV software and hardware solutions at www.gilbarco.com.

About Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations offering the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support, and proven reliability. Major product lines include fuel dispensers, pump media, point-of-sale systems, payment systems, tank gauges and fleet management systems

About U.S. Marketing at Phillips 66®, 76®, and Conoco®Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,200 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Using a network of branded marketers and dealers operating approximately 7,500 outlets, its U.S. Marketing business supplies TOP TIER® Detergent Gasolines under thePhillips 66®, 76® and Conoco® brands. For more information on Phillips 66, visit Phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.

