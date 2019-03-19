19/03/2019 20:07:05

Poly Announces Polycom VVX X50 Obi Edition as First Launch Partner Desktop Phones Certified for Google Voice for G Suite

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) (“Poly”), a global communications company, today announced that its VVX 250, 350 and 450 OBi Edition phones are the first IP phones certified for Google Voice. The offering is a result of a new strategic alliance between Poly and Google Cloud to create integrated solutions for businesses that rely on Google Cloud’s G Suite with Google Voice.

The VVX x50 Series OBi Edition phones deliver a simple and cost-effective way for businesses to take advantage of Google Voice for G Suite. Google Voice customers will benefit from VVX x50 Series OBi Edition’s crystal-clear audio and its Polycom Acoustic Fence technology that eliminates noise and ensures echo-free conversations.

As one of the most flexible desk phones on the market, the VVX x50 Series OBi Edition phones are customizable down to the pixel to meet exact business specifications. Google Voice for G Suite uses Polycom Device Management Services for Service Providers (PDMS-SP) API as part of the device onboarding protocol, making it simple to assign desk phones to Google Voice for G Suite users.

“We are thrilled to partner with Google to help G Suite customers enable the best communication experiences to further reduce communications complexity,” said Laura Marx, vice president, global alliance and partner marketing at Poly. “VVX x50 Series OBi Edition desk phones are fully integrated with Google Voice so they just work and live up to the standards of a professional-sounding call no matter the distraction, complexity or distance customers may be up against.”

“Desktop phones are vital for many organizations using G Suite," said Smita Hashim, director of product management for Google Voice. "Working with partners like Poly helps us to ensure that activating phones on Voice is as easy as possible on administrators and IT staff."

Google Voice users who need solutions for mobile or desktop applications can also look to other Poly devices. Certification is underway for both headsets and speaker phones that offer professional performance and audio quality from anywhere.

The VVX x50 Series OBi Edition phones are available globally and will be interoperable with Google Voice for G Suite in select countries when Voice becomes generally available.

About Poly

Poly is a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration. Poly combines legendary audio expertise and powerful video and conferencing capabilities to overcome the distractions, complexity and distance that make communication in and out of the workplace challenging. Poly believes in solutions that make life easier when they work together and with our partners’ services. Our headsets, software, desk phones, audio and video conferencing, analytics and services are used worldwide and are a leading choice for every kind of workspace. For more information, please visit www.poly.com.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

