Reflect, BrightSign, & D3 Team Up to Deliver Impressive LED Arrays for Levi’s in Times Square

DALLAS, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect, an award-winning provider of retail digital signage programs and longtime digital partner to Levi Strauss & Co., today announced that they teamed up with D3 and BrightSign to create a striking visual experience at the recently opened Levi’s flagship store in Times Square. At nearly 17,000 square feet, it is the largest Levi’s flagship store in the world. The multi-level location offers the very best in store design, product assortment and omni-channel capabilities, highlighted by the prominent use of AV treatments that create striking visual interest throughout the store.

Originally established in 1853, Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world’s largest apparel companies with 500 stores worldwide, and products available in over 100 countries. When tasked with creating a modern environment that was not only welcoming but also told the story of the brand, Levi’s turned to Reflect. Reflect – which also oversaw the digital design and integration of the San Francisco Levi’s store – leaned heavily on the use of LED panels to create large-scale vignettes in prominent, high-traffic areas. In total, 10-million LED pixels blanket more than 1,000 square feet of prime wall space located on both levels of the store. The full array of LEDs – supplied by D3 LED – are powered by just two BrightSign XT1144 media players. The inclusion of two additional BrightSign XT1144 media players ensures a high degree of redundancy.

“Times Square stores are among the highest-visibility retail establishments in the world. Delivering a brand-right digital experience was our goal,” said Brandie Perkins, Senior Account Manager at Reflect. “We entrusted BrightSign media players to deliver a fail-safe media distribution platform. Not only did we have the benefit of BrightSign’s unrivaled reliability, but we were able to drive content for the entire store with just two players – a true testament to the robust capabilities of BrightSign hardware.”

The store has three massive LED panels in key areas – a 41-foot curved panel on the street level near the store entrance, one panel wrapped around the escalator and an 82-foot-wide U-shaped panel wrapped around the grand hall located downstairs.

“Levi’s flagship store in Times Square is an impressive demonstration of the near-limitless scale, shape and orientation possibilities with our LED displays,” said George Pappas, CEO at D3 LED. “Installations like these showcase how LED displays with eye-catching imagery draw in visitors, create the desired mood and support the brand simultaneously.”

For more information about this deployment, Click Here.

About Reflect

Reflect is a leading provider of award-winning place-based digital media programs including enterprise-level digital signage, large-scale LEDs, video walls, interactive applications, wayfinding, and more. Reflect was founded in 2001 in Dallas, and has since developed some of the largest place-based digital media networks in North America. Reflect supplies everything brands need, including creative agency services, robust content management and ad trafficking systems, and media sales, all backed by the market-leading ReflectView™ software platform. Visit Reflect at reflectsystems.com, follow us on Twitter at @reflectsystems or find us on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

About BrightSign

BrightSign, LLC is a privately held company located in Los Gatos, California founded in 2002 by Anthony Wood, the inventor of the digital video recorder (DVR) and Roku. BrightSign is the global market leader in digital signage media players, as reported by IHS every single quarter from 2013 to present in its "Global Market for Digital Signage" research study, which publishes market share of all media players and PC-based signage solutions combined. BrightSign players are known for their signature reliability, affordability and ease-of-use by the commercial digital signage market worldwide. For more information, visit BrightSign at brightsign.biz.

About D3

After years of mindfully crafting the world’s most advanced LED technology, D3 has produced some of the planet’s most widely recognized digital destinations in advertising, architecture, entertainment, gaming, retail, sports and transportation. D3 designs, engineers and manufactures LED displays and lighting solutions that transform the way people experience spaces and brands all around the world. Fortune 500 companies and global organizations rely on D3’s ability to deliver the new gold standard in digital technology and complete end-to-end solutions. Visit us at D3LED.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Tracie Wilbanks

214.413.3200 x 1105

twilbanks@reflectsystems.com

