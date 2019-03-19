19/03/2019 11:58:25

REVISED ANNUAL REPORT 2018

Company Announcement no. 04/2019

The Group's credit institutions have indicated that they are positive about a temporary expansion of the Group's credit facilities to cover the budgeted cash needs up to and including 31 December 2019, if the cash needs are not covered by cost savings, customer wins, existing shareholders etc.

 

Based on the indications from the Group's credit institutions, group management has reassessed the uncertainty related to capital resources and concluded that no material uncertainty exists which may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern.

 

Subsequent events

After receiving positve indications from the Group’s credit institutions, note 1 has been updated compared to the Annual Report which was published on 7 March 2019. We refer to the updated description in note 1.

 

No other events materially affecting the assessment of the Annual Report have occurred after the balance sheet date.

 

Outlook for 2019

Erria expects a total revenue of DKK 40-50 mio. and an EBITDA of DKK -2 to -3 mio. in 2019.

For further information, contact CEO, Henrik N. Andersen on +45 3336 4400.

Peter K. Ellegaard                                                                                Henrik N. Andersen                                             

Chairman                                                                                            Chief Excecutive Officer

Headquartered in Denmark, Erria A/S is an international marine and logistics services company with operations in Denmark, Vietnam, Ghana and Venezuela.  With nearly 200 employees and associates across the world, the Erria Group every day serves the needs of container shipping companies, ship owners and several other actors in the shipping and logistics sector.  The Erria A/S stock is traded at the NASDAQ First North platform in Copenhagen, Denmark (Bloomberg code: ERRI:DK –

ISIN: DK0060101483)

.

Certified adviser

Norden CEF ApS

John Norden

Kongevejen 365

Dk-2840  Holte

Tel: +45 20720200

Attachment

logo.jpg

07 Mar - 
Annual Report 2018
01 Mar - 
Company Announcement No. 02/2019
14 Jan - 
Company Announcement No. 01/2019
13:05 - 
The Group's credit institutions have indicated that the..
