19/03/2019 12:05:00

RigNet and CertifiedSafety Announce Partnership to offer SmartConnect Connected Worker IIoT Solution with the IntelieLive Data Analytics Platform

LEAGUE CITY, Texas and HOUSTON, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CertifiedSafety, a recognized industry leader in industrial safety operations support services, and RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET), the leading provider of ultra-secure, intelligent networking solutions, today announced an agreement to introduce a new, state-of-the-art solution that integrates CertifiedSafety’s “SmartConnect” connected worker solution with RigNet’s IntelieLive platform.  This partnership  creates a packaged, digital solution that significantly enhances project safety, quality, and performance by combining real-time digital connected worker workforce visualization and monitoring capabilities with an advanced communications network and machine learning-based analytics platform.  The solution will be available for application across the energy value chain.

Workplace injuries and accidents cost U.S. employers nearly $60 Billion in productivity losses annually. According to McKinsey & Company, a leading global business consultancy, most large capital projects take 20% longer and cost 80% more than planned.  One primary reason the combined financial impact of productivity loss is so significant is the failure of facilities and project teams to engage digital workforce solutions that provide enhanced safety monitoring and deeper insight into the interdependent nature of safety and productivity performance.

CertifiedSafety’s SmartConnect and RigNet’s IntelieLive are designed for new and existing projects in industrial environments.  Together, they reduce safety-related risks and improve productivity, allowing users to deliver projects on time and on budget.  SmartConnect is a light infrastructure-connected worker solution which combines a patent pending asset location engine, intuitive user interface, and robust asset tags with bi-directional communication. The secure SmartConnect cloud-based software dynamically visualizes, prioritizes, and notifies project leadership of situational and workflow information.  Intelie, a RigNet company, is an award-winning, early pioneer in deep machine learning and planning optimization, and brings over 10 years’ experience providing real-time, predictive analytics for oil and gas clients.

“Our clients are challenged to consistently work safer and faster than ever before, within very tight budget and resource constraints,” CertifiedSafety’s CEO, Tony Spencer says, “We’ve worked with clients in the middle of major projects fighting to reclaim lost time to get back on schedule and on budget.  Late projects can have a negative impact of millions of dollars on their businesses.  The burden on project leadership is made more difficult because decision quality is only as good as the information available — and that information is often only as good as line of site.” 

SmartConnect provides a real-time, unbiased perspective into personnel actions and the interdependent nature of the project programs and processes that can affect those actions. The solution grants project teams enhanced visibility at the leading edge of day-to-day project execution  and enables the ability to proactively intervene when necessary. Combined with the machine-learning-based predictive analytics of IntelieLive, which can track thousands of interactions and activities in real-time, project teams will benefit from proactive alerts about potential risks as well as opportunities to improve worker productivity.

“By combining SmartConnect’s data visualization asset monitoring capabilities with IntelieLive’s machine learning-based predictive analytics, businesses with large capital projects will be able to identify and address potential safety and operational issues with greater accuracy, speed, and impact,” said RigNet Vice President of Products and Services, Edward Traupman. “Our AI technology is designed to integrate with and collect data from SmartConnect in order to help companies transform data into results.”

For more information on RigNet, please visit www.rig.net. RigNet is a registered trademark of RigNet, Inc.

Media / Investor Relations Contact:

Lee M. Ahlstrom

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

RigNet, Inc.

Tel: +1 (281) 674-0699

About RigNet

RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET) delivers advanced software, optimized industry solutions, and communications infrastructure that allow our customers to realize the business benefits of digital transformation. With world-class, ultra-secure solutions spanning IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized OTT applications, IIoT big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics, RigNet supports the full evolution of digital enablement, empowering businesses to respond faster to high priority issues, mitigate the risk of operational disruption, and maximize their overall financial performance.  RigNet is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operations around the world.

About Certified Safety

CertifiedSafety provides cost-effective, scalable, and proven solutions to solve safety-related challenges for the petroleum and chemical industries. We call these our CERTAINTYSOLUTIONS. CertifiedSafety brings deep experience, industry-leading safety practices, highly-qualified and trained personnel at every level, and safety leadership to drive up safety certainty and project success. CertifiedSafety is headquartered in League City, Texas.

RigNet, Inc. Logo

Related content
14 Mar - 
RigNet Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earn..
04 Mar - 
RigNet Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earn..
22 Jan - 
RigNet Expands its Adaptive Video Intelligence Suite wi..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

12:05 RNET
RigNet and CertifiedSafety Announce Partnership to offer SmartConnect Connected Worker IIoT Solution with the IntelieLive Data Analytics Platform
14 Mar RNET
RigNet Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Results
04 Mar RNET
RigNet Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Date and Earnings Call Information
22 Jan RNET
RigNet Expands its Adaptive Video Intelligence Suite with Video Motion Analytics
10 Jan RNET
RigNet Introduces Intelligent Remote LTE Services
07 Jan RNET
RigNet Names Retired Admiral Jamie Barnett as Senior Vice President of Government Services
11 Dec RNET
RigNet Expands Infotainment Services for Remote Crews
03 Dec RNET
RigNet Announces Adverse Ruling in Inmarsat Arbitration
14 Nov RNET
Arabsat to Deliver RigNet’s CyphreLink Services to Secure Satellite and Terrestrial Networks
13 Nov RNET
RigNet Introduces Enhanced Cyber Services for Energy

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
HPV Vaccine Mandate Ill-Advised, States Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)
2
Jumio Partners with ComplyAdvantage to Reduce AML Risk Exposure
3
Global Gaming’s X2 Games Announces the Launch of Pre-Orders for its Cutting-Edge Amazon Alexa Powered Board Game St. Noire
4
Validated with Microsoft Skype for Business, Patton Delivers Cloud-Powered Integration
5
BOXX Showcases Data Science Workstation and Other Solutions at GTC

Related stock quotes

RigNet Inc 13.93 -1.9% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

12:17
Net Asset Value(s)
12:15
Acuity Brands To Announce Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results on April 3, 2019
12:15
Image Protect Announces Upcoming Launch of World’s Largest Digital Image Monetization Platform
12:10
Sovrin Network Now Ready for Digital Credential Issuers
12:10
BRIDGE Energy Group’s 2019 Utility Technology Survey Finds Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) Initiatives Have Reached a Tipping Point
12:09
Loftware Spectrum is Integrated with Oracle Cloud and Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace
12:05
Mobivity Selected to Drive Sales and Frequency at Kahala Brands-Owned Blimpie Restaurants
12:05
RigNet and CertifiedSafety Announce Partnership to offer SmartConnect Connected Worker IIoT Solution with the IntelieLive Data Analytics Platform
12:01
Advisory: Fortis Inc. to Host the Fortis Energy Exchange – March 21, 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 March 2019 12:36:16
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-03-19 13:36:16 - 2019-03-19 12:36:16 - 1000 - Website: OKAY