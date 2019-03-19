Rubius Therapeutics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is generating red blood cells and bioengineering them into an entirely new class of cellular medicines, today announced plans to report fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial results on Thursday, March 28, 2019, before market open.

The company will not be conducting a teleconference in conjunction with its financial results press release.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics™. The Company’s proprietary RED PLATFORM® was designed to genetically engineer and culture Red Cell Therapeutics™ that are selective, potent and off-the-shelf allogeneic cellular therapies for the potential treatment of several diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. Rubius’ initial focus is to advance RCT™ product candidates for the treatment of rare diseases, cancer and autoimmune diseases by leveraging three distinct therapeutic modalities — cellular shielding, potent cell-cell interaction and tolerance induction. For more information, visit www.rubiustx.com , or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

