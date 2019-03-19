19/03/2019 03:01:01

SINET expands into residential market with Nokia's high-speed fiber to the home solution

Press Release

  • Cambodia's leading Internet Service Provider (ISP) for enterprise enters residential market with fiber to the home (FTTH) services

  • Nokia solution delivers greater speeds per user, and up to 50% savings in operating costs

19 March, 2019

Phnom Penh, Cambodia  - SINET, Cambodia's leading ISP for enterprise businesses has chosen Nokia to launch new, high-speed broadband services in the country. Selected for its quality and technical expertise, Nokia will help SINET roll out a nationwide access network that will start in major residential and gated communities, locally known as borey and housing apartments in Phnom Penh and Siem Reap.

SINET will deliver broadband services targeted residents living in newly-built gated borey and housing apartments with the Nokia Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Network (GPON) Mini Optical Line Terminal (OLT). Providing customers with high-speed, high-quality internet access, Nokia's GPON solution will form the foundation for a suite of  future smart-home services SINET will provide including video streaming and home-security systems.

Meta Sy, CEO of SINET, said: "The Cambodia market is crowded with low-quality residential broadband services available at low prices using many off-the-shelf access equipment with little consideration to long term quality and reliabilty. When we decided to deploy GPON in borey and housing apartments, we wanted a quality-based and future-proof offering that would set us apart from the competitions. That means the service has to be on-par with international broadband standard in terms of speed, reliability, efficiency and ease of troubleshooting which are key criteria why we selected Nokia."

Sebastien Laurent, head of Thailand and Cambodia at Nokia, said: "We offered SINET the best option for their specific deployment needs. Our Mini OLT is very efficient for delivering high-speed broadband services to low-density gated communities and in-building deployments and, at the same time, helps save space and thus OPEX. With Nokia GPON technology, the country's first such deployment will address the growing customer demand for affordable ultra-broadband services at home."

About the solution:

  • Nokia 7362 Intelligent Service Access Manager (ISAM) Dense Fiber (DF) -16GW gives new flexibility in fiber deployments and helps optimize the fiber business case

  • Nokia Mini OLT supports up to 8x 10GigE uplinks and 16-port GPON or 4-port XGS-PON/TWDM-PON downlinks and is capable of boosting the speeds of fiber networks

  • Nokia 7368 ISAM ONT G-010G-Q provides a GPON interface to the subscriber and paves the way to deliver premium triple-play services in a FTTH environment

Resources:

About SINET

SINET is a specialist Dedicated Internet and Telecom Service Provider with strong focuses on engineering excellence and reliable support since 2009. SINET is one of the leaders in Internet and ICT services for businesses and entreprises and is the key pioneer in the new ICT advancement, latest network technologies, and security best practices in Cambodia.

We are driven by our endearing love of communication technologies and by using them to facilitate business and human connections.

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 5.7 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity.

nokia.com 

Media Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com

Related content
18 Mar - 
Vodafone Idea signs next-generation LTE rollout deal wi..
14 Mar - 
Nokia joins Pöyry and Infosys, to enhance the artificia..
11 Mar - 
Nokia issued EUR 750 million senior unsecured notes to ..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

03:01 NOK
SINET expands into residential market with Nokia's high-speed fiber to the home solution
18 Mar NOK
Vodafone Idea signs next-generation LTE rollout deal with Nokia to improve coverage and deliver superior data experience
14 Mar NOK
Nokia joins Pöyry and Infosys, to enhance the artificial intelligence framework for industry, utilities, transportation and infrastructure organization
11 Mar NOK
Nokia issued EUR 750 million senior unsecured notes to be listed on Euronext Dublin
05 Mar NOK
Nokia and U.S. Cellular sign multi-year 5G network modernization deal
05 Mar NOK
Nokia wins Indosat Ooredoo's IP/MPLS network upgrade in Indonesia
27 Feb NOK
#MWC19: Nokia and CMCC demonstrate cloud-based VR gaming on an AI-powered 5G network using O-RAN architecture and Nokia edge cloud computing platform at MWC19
27 Feb NOK
#MWC19: South African operator rain and Nokia launch country's first 5G network to support early rollout of 5G services
27 Feb T
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on AT&T, Nokia, United Parcel Service, Tailored Brands, ADTRAN, and Carpenter Technology — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
27 Feb NOK
#MWC19: Airtel to use Nokia's Nuage Networks solution for data center automation in a first-of-its-kind initiative in India

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CP Kelco Launches New Global Brand and Website Focused on “Unlocking Nature-Powered Success”
2
AzurRx BioPharma Announces Presentation on Its Positive Phase II Data in MS1819-SD in Chronic Pancreatitis at the 2019 Digestive Disease Week Conference
3
HPV Vaccine Mandate Ill-Advised, States Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)
4
Nicox Poster Presentation at AGS 2019 Annual Meeting Discloses Preclinical Data for NCX 4251, a Novel Blepharitis Therapy
5
Jumio Partners with ComplyAdvantage to Reduce AML Risk Exposure

Related stock quotes

Nokia Corporation Sponso.. 6.330 -0.9% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

03:01
SINET expands into residential market with Nokia's high-speed fiber to the home solution
03:00
ATIF Holdings Limited Announces Effectiveness of Post-Effective Amendments to its Registration Statement
02:30
Penguin Computing Receives Two NVIDIA Partner of the Year Awards, Demonstrating Breadth and Depth of AI Expertise
01:23
Global Gaming Secures USD $5.6M Financing from Alpha Blue Ocean
01:11
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Revlon, Inc. (REV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages REV Investors to Contact the Firm
00:40
Bonso Electronics Announces Annual General Meeting Results
00:30
BOXX Showcases Data Science Workstation and Other Solutions at GTC
00:27
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Wayfair Inc. (W) and Encourages Wayfair Investors to Contact the Firm
00:02
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Eventbrite, Inc. Investors

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 March 2019 03:37:32
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-03-19 04:37:32 - 2019-03-19 03:37:32 - 1000 - Website: OKAY