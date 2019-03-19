19/03/2019 18:20:45

Sunrun Illustrates Potential for Home Solar and Batteries as Wildfire Mitigation Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of this week’s Wildfire Technology Innovation Summit in Sacramento, Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading home solar, battery and energy services company, today issued a new technical analysis describing the role that distributed energy resources, such as home solar and batteries, can play in providing reliable electricity and reducing the threat of wildfire in California and other wildfire-prone areas. A copy of the new report, Building A More Resilient Grid, can be found here.

“Today’s aging energy infrastructure is ill-equipped to deal with the impacts and risks of a changing climate. We need modern, bold solutions to transform the way that our electricity system works - providing power where people live and work. That means empowering people to develop local clean energy, including home solar and batteries as we transition to 100% clean energy for all,” said Anne Hoskins, Chief Policy Officer at Sunrun.

Sunrun’s analysis illustrates the risks of transmitting electricity over long stretches of power lines, and the potential for distributed energy to mitigate these risks while providing safe and reliable electricity.

Power lines can overheat when overloaded with energy, which can cause the lines to sag closer to the ground and to other objects like timber that can spark fires. Networked distributed energy resources, like home solar and batteries, in remote communities can reduce the amount of power on transmission and distribution infrastructure and lower the risk of power lines sagging and sparking wildfires.

Sunrun’s analysis considers a specific scenario demonstrating how networked home solar and battery power in a wildfire-prone community can reduce power line sag to safe levels. At the same time, this type of community microgrid can provide reliable electricity to remote communities, which are increasingly at risk of de-energization events.

"We need to consider battery storage and solar as part of a toolbox to provide customer resilience in the face of the growing threat from wildfire. The catastrophic events of the past two years are forcing us to rethink how the electricity grid is built and operated. Clean, customer-sited energy storage and generation may be a key enabler of change and hence greater safety for California communities in at risk areas," said Michael Wara, Director of the Climate and Energy Policy Program, Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment.

To realize the energy vision established in Building A More Resilient Grid, the company is further urging California state policymakers to embrace three specific policies: eliminating the cap for developers on state storage incentives to allow for community-scale solutions to reduce wildfire risk, raising storage incentives for lower income Californians in wildfire prone areas, and passing the recently-introduced California Solar Bill of Rights.

“Last year’s wildfires are a wake up call. We all need to come together to deliver solutions that will make our energy system safer for all. We can do this,” Hoskins said.

About Sunrun

Sunrun (Nasdaq:RUN) is the nation’s largest residential solar, battery storage and energy services company. With a mission to create a planet run by the sun, Sunrun has led the industry since 2007 with their solar-as-a-service model, which provides clean energy to households with little to no upfront cost and at a saving compared to traditional electricity. The company designs, installs, finances, insures, monitors and maintains the systems, while families receive predictable pricing for 20 years or more. The company also offers a home solar battery service, Sunrun Brightbox, that manages household solar energy, storage and utility power. For more information, please visit: www.sunrun.com.

Media Contact

Shane Levy

Media Manager

press@sunrun.com

+1 (201) 679-9507

Investor & Analyst Contact:

Patrick Jobin

Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations

investors@sunrun.com

+1 (415) 510-4986

Sunrun-Logo_sunrun-blue.png

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
13 Mar
 
Skam dig selv. Jeg synes faktisk dit udsagn er urimeligt. Vedkommende har i god tro købt lidt aktier..
15
18 Mar
GOMX
SAS's emmision overtegnet så de regner med 15MUSD i provenu samlet - godt nyt for GOMSpace hvis de k..
14
14 Mar
BA
Elliot.Blot for info så har jeg cirka 14.000 timer på 737 serien og der er altid problemer når en ty..
14
14 Mar
DANSKE
Danske Bank er sværd at værdiansætte set i forhold til den situation som Danske Bank befinder sig i...
12
13 Mar
ZEAL
Der er nogle enkelt punkter som jeg har noteret mig under læsningen af Årsrapporten 2018 samt de sen..
12
18 Mar
BAVA
For mig virker det ret underligt at udmelding fra FDA om ydereligere 3mdr mere behandlingstid bliver..
11
15 Mar
PNDORA
Det forhold, at Pandora på trods af negativ analyse fra Carnegie og udbetaling af udbytte har holdt ..
11
13 Mar
VELO
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/organ-transplantation-market-to-ascent-exponentially-at-98..
11
16 Mar
AVXL
Den 5. april 2019 afholdes aktionærmøde. Her skal der b.a. stemmes om tildeling af 10.000.000 nye ak..
10
15 Mar
ZEAL
Jeg har nu svar fra CFO Mats Blom. Han oplyser at de kliniske og regulatoriske milepæle (samlet udvi..
10

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Global Gaming’s X2 Games Announces the Launch of Pre-Orders for its Cutting-Edge Amazon Alexa Powered Board Game St. Noire
2
Jumio Partners with ComplyAdvantage to Reduce AML Risk Exposure
3
Validated with Microsoft Skype for Business, Patton Delivers Cloud-Powered Integration
4
BOXX Showcases Data Science Workstation and Other Solutions at GTC
5
InterDigital Presenting at ROTH Conference

Latest news

18:36
New Open Accelerator Infrastructure (OAI) sub-project to launch within the OCP Server Project.
18:35
End of Day Message
18:34
Associa Principal Management Group of North Texas Hosts Educational Board Member Seminars
18:33
PetersonPULSE™ is named a 2019 ‘Top 20 Product’ by HDT Magazine
18:33
Global Resource Energy, Inc. Shareholder Update
18:30
End of Day
18:22
BRP Appoints Dan Galbraith as Chief Operating Officer
18:20
Belmont University Basketball Teams Turn in Championship Performances on Academic Brackets
18:20
Sunrun Illustrates Potential for Home Solar and Batteries as Wildfire Mitigation Solution

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 March 2019 19:07:00
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-03-19 20:07:00 - 2019-03-19 19:07:00 - 1000 - Website: OKAY