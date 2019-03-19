SVXY Class Action Reminder: Hagens Berman Reminds SVXY Investors of April 1, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline and Encourages Investors With Losses of $5 Million or More to Contact the Firm

If you purchased or otherwise acquired SVXY securities between May 12, 2017 and February 5, 2018 (the "class period") and suffered $5,000,000 or more in losses

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/SVXY

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

SVXY@hbsslaw.com .

According to the complaint, Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding the risks of investing in the Fund.

More specifically, the complaint alleges Defendants did not disclose that the Fund was threatened with catastrophic losses as a result of the Fund’s flawed design and the low-volatility environment and acute liquidity risks that existed during the class period.

When, on February 5, 2018 stock markets and indices experienced unusually high volatility and declined, the price of SVXY shares fell 32% and continued to fall.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and the extent to which Defendants’ statements may have misled investors,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

