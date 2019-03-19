19/03/2019 16:30:16

UPDATE – iQuate Delivers the Right Mix of Hybrid Cloud with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

DUBLIN, Ireland, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQuate’s iQCloud Discovery has been selected by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) as a core component of their new offering HPE Right Mix Advisor which enables organizations to develop their hybrid cloud strategy with confidence and accuracy.

Large organizations have thousands of applications with dependencies running on complex architectures. Lack of visibility into this complexity makes it impossible to determine the right mix of hybrid cloud for their business needs.

iQCloud’s agentless SaaS-based discovery was purpose-built to provide clarity and visibility of all applications running across hybrid environments. The iQCloud integration with HPE Right Mix Advisor enables organizations to move applications to the cloud rapidly with the confidence the optimal platform(s) are selected whether public, private, or on-premises.

“While enterprises have generally accepted hybrid cloud platforms as the most efficient, there are complexities in identifying which applications are best suited for any given platform,” says Erik Vogel, Global Vice President of HPE Pointnext. “HPE Right Mix Advisor, as an approach, brings together expertise, tooling ecosystem, and methodologies. iQuate’s iQCloud provides a particular comprehensive application discovery phase, with the clear advantage of the tooling being jointly engineered and coded.”

“HPE is a strategic partner that shares our vision for the future with Right Mix Advisor, by providing the customer a complete understanding of the application landscape to migrate and manage Hybrid Cloud with confidence. What once took customers months of manual, error-prone discovery to understand the IT estate, has now been cut down to weeks with iQCloud and RMA”, says Paul Mansfield, CTO of iQuate.

For more information on HPE Right Mix Advisor please see here.

About iQuate

iQuate is a global leader in agentless discovery and service mapping enabling organizations to obtain a complete picture of Hybrid IT, which includes applications, workloads, and supporting infrastructure. Get the knowledge needed to support a right mix-strategy to accelerate Cloud Migration, IT Modernization, Data Center Transformation, and Hybrid IT Management.

