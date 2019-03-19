19/03/2019 21:35:23

U.S. Well Services Sets Date for 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

HOUSTON, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) today announced that the Company’s 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on May 29, 2019, at 1330 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, Texas 77056, on the 2nd floor in the Central Plains room.  Stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 1, 2019 are entitled to receive notice of the meeting and to vote the shares of U.S. Well Services, Inc. common stock they held as of that date. 

Because the Annual Meeting is the Company’s first annual meeting as a public company, pursuant to Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, stockholders who wish to have a proposal considered for inclusion in the Company’s proxy materials for the Annual Meeting must ensure that such proposal is received by U.S. Well Services no later than the close of business on April 5, 2019, which the Company believes is a reasonable time prior to the printing and mailing of proxy materials to the Company’s stockholders.

For a stockholder to bring business before the 2019 Annual Meeting outside of Rule 14-a-8 under the Exchange Act or to nominate a director, such stockholder must provide timely written notice to U.S. Well Services in accordance with the Company’s by-laws no later than the close of business on March 29, 2019.

Any stockholder proposal for inclusion in U.S. Well Services’ proxy materials, notice of proposed business to be brought before the 2019 Annual Meeting, or director nomination should be sent by registered mail, return receipt requested, by such deadline, addressed to the Company’s General Counsel and Secretary at 1360 Post Oak Blvd. Suite 1800, Houston, Texas 77056, and must otherwise comply with all other requirements of Rule 14a-8 under the Exchange Act or the Company’s by-laws, as applicable.  Nothing in this paragraph shall be deemed to require the Company to include in its proxy materials for such meeting any stockholder proposal which does not meet the requirements of the SEC in effect at the time.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing services and a market leader in electric fracture stimulation.  USWS’ patented electric frac technology provides one of the first fully electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. USWS’ electric frac technology dramatically decreases emissions and sound pollution while generating exceptional operational efficiencies including significant customer fuel cost savings versus conventional diesel fleets. For more information visit: www.uswellservices.com

Contacts:

U. S. Well Services

Kyle O’Neill – CFO

(832) 562-3730

IR@uswellservices.com

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard / Lisa Elliott

(713) 529-6600

USWS@dennardlascar.com

 

