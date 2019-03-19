Välimiesoikeus on vahvistanut Kildare Nordic Acquisitions S.à r.l:n lunastusoikeuden Technopoliksen vähemmistöosakkeisiin ja kaupankäynti Technopoliksen osakkeilla on keskeytetty

TECHNOPOLIS PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE March 19, 2019 at 12:15 p.m. EET

The Arbitral Tribunal Has Confirmed Kildare Nordic Acquisitions S.à r.l’s Redemption Right over the Minority Shares in Technopolis and Trading in the Technopolis Shares Has Been Suspended

The arbitral tribunal appointed by the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce in connection with the redemption proceedings concerning the minority shares in Technopolis Plc (“Technopolis”) has in its interim decision today confirmed that Kildare Nordic Acquisitions S.à r.l. (“Kildare”) has the right to redeem the minority shares in Technopolis and that Kildare has the right to obtain title to the minority shares by posting a security approved by the arbitral tribunal for the payment of the redemption price and the interest accruing thereon.

Technopolis has on February 6, 2019 applied for the termination of trading in and the delisting of the Technopolis shares from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd subject to Kildare having gained title to all the shares in Technopolis in the redemption proceedings. Following the confirmation of the redemption right, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd has suspended trading in the Technopolis shares on March 19, 2019 at 11:36 (EET). The posting of the security and the delisting of the Technopolis shares will be announced separately.

