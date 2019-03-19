Vostok Emerging Finance buybacks during w.11

During the period March 11, 2019 until March 15, 2019, Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd (“VEF” or the “Company”) has repurchased in total 193,000 Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs). The share buybacks have been made within the USD 5m buyback program announced by the Company on March 4, 2019.

SDRs have been repurchased as follows during this period:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of SDRs) Weighted average SDR price per day (SEK) Total daily transaction value (SEK) March 4, 2019 37,000 1.99 73,750 March 5, 2019 36,000 2.02 72,701 March 6, 2019 40,000 2.04 81,580 March 7, 2019 39,000 2.07 80,778 March 8, 2019 41,000 2.13 87,430

All trades have been carried out on Nasdaq First North Stockholm by Pareto Securities AB on behalf of VEF. Following the above acquisitions, VEF holds 11,676,861 repurchased SDRs in the Company, and the total number of outstanding SDRs of the Company excluding repurchased SDRs is 649,819,134 and including repurchased SDRs is 661,495,995.

For further information please contact:

Henrik Stenlund, CFO: +46 (0) 8-545 015 50

Vostok Emerging Finance is an investment company with the goal of investing in early stage modern financial services companies across emerging and frontier markets. VEF trades in Sweden on Nasdaq First North under the ticker VEMF SDB.

Vostok Emerging Finance’s Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North is Pareto Securities AB,

+46 8 402 50 00

,

certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com

.

This information is information that Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 CET on March 19, 2019.

