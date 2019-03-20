20/03/2019 07:08:01

Atria Plc: Managers' transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Gröhn Juha

Position: Chief Executive Officer

(X) Legal person

Issuer: Atria Oyj

LEI: 743700XLYONPSKO15Z91

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700XLYONPSKO15Z91_20190320080958_4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-03-18

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009006548

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 660 Unit price: EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 660 Volume weighted average price: EUR

Hanne Kortesoja

Communications & IR

tel. +358 400 638 839

logo.jpg

