Atria Plc: Managers' transactions

Atria Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Gröhn Juha
Position: Chief Executive Officer
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Atria Oyj
LEI: 743700XLYONPSKO15Z91
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700XLYONPSKO15Z91_20190320080958_4
Transaction date: 2019-03-18
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009006548
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 660 Unit price: EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 660 Volume weighted average price: EUR
Hanne Kortesoja
Communications & IR
tel. +358 400 638 839
