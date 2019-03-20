20/03/2019 11:30:00

BeyondSpring to Present Clinical Trial Data on Lead Asset, Plinabulin, at 2019 St. Gallen International Breast Cancer Conference

NEW YORK, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced that the Company will present clinical data on its lead asset, Plinabulin, during a poster presentation at the 2019 St. Gallen International Breast Cancer Conference, being held on March 20 through 23 in Vienna, Austria.

Abstract P017

Title: 

“A Randomized Clinical Trial of the Combination of Plinabulin (Plin) + Pegfilgrastim (Peg) versus (vs.) Peg Alone for TAC (docetaxel, doxorubicin, cyclophosphamide)-Induced Neutropenia (CIN)”

First Author:

Dr. Douglas Blayney

Presenter: 

Dr. Ramon Mohanlal and Dr. Douglas Blayney

Poster Session:

Poster Exhibition I

Date: 

Thursday, March 21, 2019

Time: 

10-10:30 and 12:30 – 14:00 and 15:30 – 16:00

Location: 

Austria Center Vienna: Bruno-Kreisky-Platz 1, 1220 Vienna

About

BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative immuno-oncology cancer therapies. BeyondSpring’s lead asset, Plinabulin, is in a Phase 3 global clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and two Phase 2/3 clinical programs in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. BeyondSpring has internal R&D capabilities with a robust pipeline including, in addition to Plinabulin, three immuno-oncology assets and a drug discovery platform using ubiquitination degradation pathway. The Company has a seasoned management team with many years of experience bringing drugs to the global market.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. Words such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "design," "may," "future," "estimate," "predict," "objective," "goal," or variations thereof and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on BeyondSpring's current knowledge and its present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors including, but not limited to, difficulties raising the anticipated amount needed to finance the Company's future operations on terms acceptable to the Company, if at all, unexpected results of clinical trials, delays or denial in regulatory approval process, results that do not meet our expectations regarding the potential safety, the ultimate efficacy or clinical utility of our product candidates, increased competition in the market, and other risks described in BeyondSpring’s most recent Form 20-F on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this release and BeyondSpring undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law.

Neulasta® is a registered trademark of Amgen, Inc.

Contact:

Media Relations:

Caitlin Kasunich / Amy Singh

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1241 / 212.896.1207

ckasunich@kcsa.com / asingh@kcsa.com

Investor Relations:

Stephen Kilmer

BeyondSpring Inc.

646.274.3580

Stephen.Kilmer@beyondspringpharma.com

Related content
05 Mar - 
BeyondSpring Presents New Promising Data in Chemotherap..
26 Feb - 
New Data Shows Addition of BeyondSpring’s Plinabulin Re..
27 Dec - 
BeyondSpring Announces Positive Pre-NDA Meeting with th..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

11:30 BYSI
BeyondSpring to Present Clinical Trial Data on Lead Asset, Plinabulin, at 2019 St. Gallen International Breast Cancer Conference
05 Mar BYSI
BeyondSpring Presents New Promising Data in Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia at 2019 ASCO-SITC Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium
26 Feb BYSI
New Data Shows Addition of BeyondSpring’s Plinabulin Reverses Neulasta’s Potential Immune-Suppressive Phenotype in Treating Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia
27 Dec BYSI
BeyondSpring Announces Positive Pre-NDA Meeting with the U.S. FDA for its Lead Asset, Plinabulin
21 Dec BYSI
United States Patent and Trademark Office Issues Composition of Matter Patent with BeyondSpring’s Lead Asset Plinabulin with Protection to 2036
06 Dec BYSI
BeyondSpring Announces Phase 3 Study 105 of its Lead Asset Plinabulin for Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia Meets Primary Endpoint at Interim Analysis
04 Dec BYSI
Data for BeyondSpring’s Lead Asset, Plinabulin, for Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia (CIN) Prevention Shows Differentiated Profile Compared with G-CSF and Adds Additional Protection to G-CSF
27 Nov BYSI
Plinabulin Newly Granted Patent Covering Method of Use in Prevention of Neutropenia
21 Nov AMOT
Research Report Identifies Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Allied Motion Technologies, Bandwidth, Solid Biosciences, Avenue Therapeutics, and BeyondSpring with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
08 Nov BYSI
Clinical Results for BeyondSpring’s Lead Asset, Plinabulin for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia, Demonstrated Superior Immune Profile Compared to Neulasta®

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Health Insurance, Conagra, Kraft Heinz, and Diplomat and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
2
PDAC welcomes Federal Budget 2019
3
NanoString Technologies Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 4,500,000 Shares of Common Stock
4
PureCircle Launches Next Generation Stevia Leaf Sweeteners in Singapore
5
Dermira Prices $130.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Related stock quotes

BeyondSpring Inc - Ordin.. 17.45 2.9% Stock price increasing

Latest news

12:00
USAA Joins Roost®’s Home Telematics Program
12:00
BOXX Technologies Receives Americas 2018 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award
12:00
Clark Capital Announces Structural Enhancements to Operations and Business Development Teams
12:00
Secure Technology Alliance Event to Assess Federal Government Efforts to Advance Identity Management and Access Security
11:54
Additional information for shareholders on item 6 of the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 28/03/2019
11:53
UPDATE - Eurotunnel entrusts the mid-life renovation of its Passenger Shuttles to Bombardier Transportation
11:53
Net Asset Value(s)
11:53
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 March 2019 12:16:43
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-03-20 13:16:43 - 2019-03-20 12:16:43 - 1000 - Website: OKAY