BeyondSpring to Present Clinical Trial Data on Lead Asset, Plinabulin, at 2019 St. Gallen International Breast Cancer Conference

NEW YORK, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced that the Company will present clinical data on its lead asset, Plinabulin, during a poster presentation at the 2019 St. Gallen International Breast Cancer Conference, being held on March 20 through 23 in Vienna, Austria.

Abstract P017

Title: “A Randomized Clinical Trial of the Combination of Plinabulin (Plin) + Pegfilgrastim (Peg) versus (vs.) Peg Alone for TAC (docetaxel, doxorubicin, cyclophosphamide)-Induced Neutropenia (CIN)” First Author: Dr. Douglas Blayney Presenter: Dr. Ramon Mohanlal and Dr. Douglas Blayney Poster Session: Poster Exhibition I Date: Thursday, March 21, 2019 Time: 10-10:30 and 12:30 – 14:00 and 15:30 – 16:00 Location: Austria Center Vienna: Bruno-Kreisky-Platz 1, 1220 Vienna

About

BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative immuno-oncology cancer therapies. BeyondSpring’s lead asset, Plinabulin, is in a Phase 3 global clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and two Phase 2/3 clinical programs in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. BeyondSpring has internal R&D capabilities with a robust pipeline including, in addition to Plinabulin, three immuno-oncology assets and a drug discovery platform using ubiquitination degradation pathway. The Company has a seasoned management team with many years of experience bringing drugs to the global market.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. Words such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "design," "may," "future," "estimate," "predict," "objective," "goal," or variations thereof and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on BeyondSpring's current knowledge and its present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors including, but not limited to, difficulties raising the anticipated amount needed to finance the Company's future operations on terms acceptable to the Company, if at all, unexpected results of clinical trials, delays or denial in regulatory approval process, results that do not meet our expectations regarding the potential safety, the ultimate efficacy or clinical utility of our product candidates, increased competition in the market, and other risks described in BeyondSpring’s most recent Form 20-F on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this release and BeyondSpring undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law.

