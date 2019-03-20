Blueberries Medical Appoints Former PharmaCielo CEO Dr. Patricio Stocker as Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blueberries Medical Corp. (CSE: BBM) (OTC: BBRRF) (FRA: 1OA) (the “Company” or "Blueberries"), a leading Colombia-based licensed producer of medicinal cannabis and cannabis-derived products is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Patricio Stocker, the former Chief Executive Officer of PharmaCielo Ltd. (TSXV: PCLO) as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Christian Toro has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board.

Dr. Stocker is an accomplished executive with extensive international experience having led the successful development of numerous companies, including most recently PharmaCielo Ltd. (“PharmaCielo”), a leading Colombian producer of medicinal cannabis. Dr. Stocker joined PharmaCielo in 2015 and served as CEO through 2018. During his tenure of as CEO, Dr. Stocker was instrumental in the development of corporate strategies, formation of strategic relationships, the cannablis licensing process and capital raising initiatives. Dr. Stocker was also actively involved in the development of PharmaCielo’s Colombian operations to establish a scalable and competitive cultivation and oil production strategy.

"Dr. Stocker has a proven track record of growing emerging businesses, combined with extensive expertise in the cannabis industry and capital markets. The board of directors is confident that his skillset and experience make him an ideal leader for the company as we continue to scale our operations rapidly and execute on our global growth strategy” stated Christian Toro, Executive Chairman.

Dr. Stocker stated “I have been very impressed with Blueberries on a number of fronts. Their team, relationships, facilities and strategy are unique and have positioned the Company to become a dominant player in the Latin American and global cannabis markets. I am looking forward to leading Blueberries as we continue to execute on a domestic and international business plan.”

Dr. Stocker is fluent in English, Spanish, German and Portuguese. He also holds a PhD in Economics and B.A. in Business Administration from the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland. Prior to his role as CEO of PharmaCielo, Dr. Stocker held top management positions in the automotive industry, including service on the board of directors of multinational corporations.

The Company has granted 1,000,000 compensation shares to Dr. Stocker as well as options (the “Options”) to purchase up to 3,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company, pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. The Company has also granted 100,000 Options to advisors of the Company pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.55 per share.

About Blueberries Medical Corp.

Blueberries is a Colombia-based licensed producer of naturally grown premium quality cannabis with its primary operations ideally located in the Bogotá Savannah of central Colombia. Led by a specialized team with proprietary expertise in agriculture, genetics, extraction, medicine, pharmacology and marketing, Blueberries is fully licensed for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of CBD and THC-based medical cannabis. Blueberries’ combination of leading scientific expertise, agricultural advantages and distribution arrangements has positioned the Company to become a leading international supplier of naturally grown, processed, and standardized medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.blueberriesmed.com. For more information, please contact:

Camilo Villalba, Chief Operating Officer

Tel: +57.313.483.0131

Email: cvillalba@blueberriesmed.com

Jessika Angarita, Pacta Relations

angarita@pactarelations.com

Tel: +1 (305) 877 4710

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the Colombian and international medical cannabis market and changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colombia or internationally; and employee relations. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Additional information regarding the Company, and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Listing Statement dated January 31, 2019 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.