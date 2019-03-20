20/03/2019 13:37:20

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TYME, KHC, DPLO and CTL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQCM: TYME)

Class Period: March 14, 2018 - January 18, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 29, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tyme-technologies-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Tyme Technologies, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tyme had not adequately designed the Phase II Study to present reliable results on the efficacy of SM-88 on pancreatic cancer; (ii) Tyme had failed to include an appropriate control group in its open-label Phase II clinical trial for SM-88; (iii) the omission of an appropriate control group distorted the reliability of data showing the efficacy of SM-88 in the Phase II Study; and (iv) as a result, Tyme’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Tyme Technologies, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC)

Class Period: July 6, 2015 - February 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/the-kraft-heinz-company-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, The Kraft Heinz Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants misrepresented that the Zero Based Budgeting (“ZBB”) and other cost-saving measures would deliver increased profitability while simultaneously maintaining base business momentum; (ii) Defendants failed to disclose known trends that were negatively impacting the Company’s organic sales growth and profitability; (iii) Defendants falsely represented the ability of the Company’s pipeline of new products to generate organic growth; (iv) Defendants falsely stated that “main-stays like Oscar Mayer [and] Kraft cheese” were “tangible drivers of [a] turnaround in the second half of 2018”; (v) Defendants failed to disclose known trends that resulted in the intangible asset impairments associated with the Company’s Oscar Mayer and Kraft brands; and (vi) Defendants failed to disclose known trends that resulted in the goodwill impairments affecting its U.S. Refrigerated and Canada Retail divisions. 

To learn more about the The Kraft Heinz Company class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO)

Class Period: February 26, 2018 - February 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/diplomat-pharmacy-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Diplomat had downplayed its success in integrating and growing its PBM business, which included LDI Integrated and National Pharmaceutical, two companies Diplomat had acquired in late 2017; (2) consequently, Diplomat would need to record a non-cash impairment charge upwards of approximately $630 million relating to its PBM business and these 2017 acquisitions; (3) due to the foregoing, Diplomat would withdraw its preliminary 2019 full-year outlook issued less than seven weeks prior; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Diplomat’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL)

Class Period: May 10, 2018 - March 4, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/centurylink-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

Allegations: CenturyLink, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CenturyLink had undisclosed material weaknesses in its internal controls over revenue recording processes and the procedures for measuring fair value of assets and liabilities assumed in connection with its Level 3 Communications, Inc. acquisition; (2) consequently, CenturyLink would delay the filing of its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 despite initially reporting those financial results in a press release dated February 13, 2019; and (3) as a result, CenturyLink’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the CenturyLink, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com 

250x148_zlk.jpg

Related content
01:00 - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Clas..
19 Mar - 
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Enc..
19 Mar - 
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Enc..
Related debate
08 Mar - 
KHC klarer sig rigtig godt i disse turbolente markedsda..
08 Mar - 
Er der andre end mig der lurer på KHC? Teknisk siger de..
03 Mar - 
God video, tak for den ;)
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

13:37 KHC
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TYME, KHC, DPLO and CTL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
01:00 KHC
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Health Insurance, Conagra, Kraft Heinz, and Diplomat and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
19 Mar KHC
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In The Kraft Heinz Company To Contact The Firm
19 Mar KHC
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for KHC, CVS, WTW and SYNH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19 Mar KHC
KHC Class Action Update: Hagens Berman Updates Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) Investors Concerning Expanded Class Period and April 25, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline
18 Mar KHC
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)
14 Mar KHC
Class Action Update KHC, AVEO & CVS Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
14 Mar KHC
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SPB, KHC, CTL and CNDT
13 Mar KHC
KHC CLASS ACTION ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against The Kraft Heinz Company – KHC
13 Mar KHC
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: AVP KHC SYNH CNDT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Health Insurance, Conagra, Kraft Heinz, and Diplomat and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
2
PDAC welcomes Federal Budget 2019
3
PureCircle Launches Next Generation Stevia Leaf Sweeteners in Singapore
4
NanoString Technologies Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 4,500,000 Shares of Common Stock
5
Dermira Prices $130.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Related stock quotes

The Kraft Heinz Company 31,95 -0.6% Stock price decreasing
CenturyLink Inc 11.93 0.1% Stock price increasing
Diplomat Pharmacy Inc 5.880 2.8% Stock price increasing

Latest news


Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 March 2019 16:15:45
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190320.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-03-20 17:15:45 - 2019-03-20 16:15:45 - 1000 - Website: OKAY