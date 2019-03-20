CryptoCurrencyWire to Serve as Official Newswire and Gold Sponsor for Blockchain Goes Hollywood

NEW YORK, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire – CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces its participation in Blockchain Goes Hollywood as a Gold Sponsor and Official Newswire. Taking place in beautiful Southern California, this event will be held from May 30 to June 2, 2019.

The multi-day, exclusive gathering will be attended by the best and brightest visionaries and companies dedicated to the blockchain revolution. Blockchain Goes Hollywood is hosting a VIP Charity Poker Tournament taking place May 30-31 at the exclusive Bicycle Casino resort that is sure to attract some of the world’s most exciting poker players, celebrities and VIP guests. Blockchain Goes Hollywood is also inviting enthusiasts in the space to hear visionary speakers, gain valuable insights and learn from innovators during the conference June 1-2 , all while mingling with fellow enthusiasts who are dedicated to the advancement of blockchain on the world’s fintech stage.

“We are delighted to be part of this unique experience,” said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications for CryptoCurrencyWire. “Blockchain Goes Hollywood’s obvious excitement and focus on the enormous potential of blockchain and cryptocurrency matches our own as this emerging technology begins to sweep the world’s tech and financial sectors. CryptoCurrencyWire is proud to leverage its expertise and expansive distribution network to help maximize awareness of the incredible innovations and opportunities that await participants in Southern California.”

Founded by BlockNet Group CEO Robert Corriveau, Blockchain Goes Hollywood promises to deliver an exceptional experience on multiple levels, from creative blockchain presentations and one-on-one investor curated meetings to networking opportunities at exclusive VIP-packed after-parties and a celebrity-studded charity poker tournament.

CCW will be utilizing its powerful financial news and content distribution network to elevate Blockchain Goes Hollywood via a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of professional writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve companies and activists in the space seeking to stand out with investors, consumers, journalists and the general public.

“We are excited to have CryptoCurrencyWire on board as our official newswire and gold sponsor and have enjoyed working with their talented team to assemble a communications strategy for the finance community,” said Corriveau. “Blockchain Goes Hollywood is more than just an event, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience where participants will have access to every aspect of blockchain’s revolutionary potential. CCW is raising the visibility of blockchain and crypto at a time when investors and the public are hungry for more opportunity in these emerging sectors.”

About CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”)

CryptoCurrencyWire is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with CCW Prime . As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

CryptoCurrencyNewsWire is where news, content and information converge via crypto.

For more information, please visit https://www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW) website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published: https://CCW.fm/Disclaimer

Communications Contact

CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW)

New York, New York

www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@CryptoCurrencyWire.com