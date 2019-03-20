20/03/2019 11:31:08

Data Respons ASA: Annual Report 2018

The Board of Directors of Data Respons ASA approved the annual report for 2018 on 19 March 2019. There are no significant changes compared to the preliminary financial statements for 2018 published on 31 January 2019 at the Q4 2018 presentation. The Annual Report is subject to approval by the annual general meeting on 12 April 2019. A PDF-version of the annual report is attached and is also available on our webpage: www.datarespons.com/investors.

For further information:

Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO, Data Respons ASA, tel. +47 913 90 918.

Rune Wahl, CFO, Data Respons ASA, tel. + 47 950 36 046

About Data Respons

Data Respons is a full-service, independent technology company and a leading player in the IoT, Industrial digitalisation and the embedded solutions market. We provide R&D services and smarter solutions to OEM companies, system integrators and vertical product suppliers in a range of market segments such as Transport & Automotive, Industrial Automation, Telecom & Media, Space, Defence & Security, Medtech, Energy & Maritime, and Finance & Public Sector.

Data Respons ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Ticker: DAT), and is part of the information technology index. The company has offices in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany and Taiwan. www.datarespons.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

